News

Experts task FG on Tuberculosis funding gap to end scourge

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Stop Tuberculosis Partnership and its partners have appealed to the federal government to invest resources to ramp up the fight against Tuberculosis (TB) if Nigeria must achieve the commitment made by global leaders to end TB. Acting Board Chair, Stop TB Partnership in Nigeria, Dr. Queen Ogbuji, who made the plea during the 2022 pre -World TB Day press conference in Abuja, lamented that there was about 69% funding gap, as more than half of the promised funding for TB annually has not been delivered. According to her: “The TB partnership and all partners are calling on all those involved in the fight against TB to unite and sound the alarm that the low levels of funding for the TB response year after year cannot continue or be accepted anymore.

“Globally, of the $15 billion Annual Funding for TB promised by the world leaders at the UNHLM in 2018, less than half have been delivered. In Nigeria, of the $373 million needed for TB control in the year 2020, only 31% was available to all implementers of TB control activities in Nigeria of which 7% was domestic and 24% donor fund.”

Ogbuji further pleaded with world leaders including government at the national and sub-national levels to step up and multiply the funding to save lives and end TB by 2030. Coordinator, National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buru-li Ukcer Control Programme (NTBLCP), Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, who stated that TB would only come to an end when the actual burden was discovered, stressed the need to carry out survey of TB both at national and at sub-national levels so as to help discover the missing cases of TB. “Our coverage is still not acceptable as we are not making up to half of the expected progress, we need funding as we have about 70% financial gap in the aspect of fund hence, all stakeholders needs to put their hands together in funding so as to help us find the missing cases and reduce the burden of TB disease,” said Anyaike.

Chairman, House of Representatives Tuberculosis and Malaria Committee, Abubakar Dahiru, hinted that all hands were on deck at the National Assembly to push a bill which would ensure that TB becomes autonomous. He explained that legislators were working towards ensuring independent funding for TB by allocating a specific amount to TB in every budget.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NEPC reforms boost exports to N50.2trn in 3 years

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme and Bayo Akomolafe

500,000-job target taking shape Following reforms initiated by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), the value of Nigeria’s non-oil export has grown to N50.2trillion in the last three years. The sudden rise began by 26.6 per cent from N13.59 trillion in 2017 to N18.53 trillion in 2018 due to Export Development Fund (EDF) and Export […]
News

JUST IN: Anambra Supplementary Poll: One feared killed in Ihiala

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Supplementary election in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State has recorded one casualty as soldiers patrolling the council area have shot a yet-to-be-identified man. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared a supplementary election in the area today after election failed to hold there on Saturday, November 6 while the election held […]
News

APC chairman: Zulum drums support for Akume

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, his fellow governors and other stakeholders in the party to support the candidature of the Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume as the next All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman. He said: “As the Executive Governor of Borno State, who believes in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica