Experts task govts on protein-centred nutrition policy

Experts at a recent webinar have urged the three tiers of governments to come up with a protein centred national nutrition policy, saying it could pave the way to achieve good health for the population through informed access to safe, healthy and adequate food. They spoke at the Protein Challenge Webinar Series 6 with the theme “The case for a protein-centred National Nutrition policy,” put together by MediaCraft Associates Limited.

Speaking at the event, a Public Health Practitioner, Dr. Omadeli Boyo, medical director of Pinecrest Specialist Hospital said it was time that citizens began putting pressure on governments to make the nutrition based policy, considering that a stich in time saves nine. According to Boyo, if Nigerian citizens would be healthy, it is not the number of teaching hospital built in the states that would make that happen. On the contrary, he said governments’ provision of food security was the key.

The public health practitioner reasoned that the various governments could afford to implement the policy through education and information dissemination through the mass media. Based on this pregnant women and other high risk groups like children should be educated on what foods are, their impact on health in terms of types such as carbohydrates, proteins, fat and oil, vitamins and minerals, among others and the importance of consuming protein based food, saying the role of the individual and families should not be jettisoned. Boyo urged the Federal Government to tackle the insecurity in the north east without which there could be famine soon in the country.

He reasoned, “The cost of these foods have skyrocketed; we need to advocate to government to provide security.” However, Boyo said the protein centred nutrition policy must be built on four pillars: food availability, access to foods, their utilisation and stability.

On her part, a Public Health Expert, Dr.Adepeju Adeniran who was the keynote speaker, lamented that those most affected by protein deficiency in the country were children, women of childbearing age, the elderly and the immune-compromised most of who were without inadequacy of protein in their diet. Adeniran, a co-founder and national chairperson, Women in Global Health, Nigerian Chapter, said protein deficiency was responsible for both stunting, chronic anaemia and protein energy malnutrition figures in adult females, adding that in Nigeria priority was often placed on a carbohydrate with protein considered second-best in what makes up the regular Nigeria plate, attributing the development to attitudes and cultural norms.

