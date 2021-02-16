News

Experts task journalists on reporting NSIA, others' operations

Nigerian journalists, especially those covering activities of strategic agencies and parastatals of the Federal Government, have been urged to redouble their efforts towards effective coverage of the organsitaions.

 

Such strategic government agencies include the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the National Pensions Commission (PenCom), among others.

 

Facilitators, who gave the advice to newsmen, who participated at a seminar organised by The Whistler Newspapers, at the weekend in Lagos, with the theme: “COVID-19 and the Journalists: Effective Reporting of the NNPC, PenCom and NSIA,” said journalists should step up their game by adopting modern technological tools to make their job easier and more efficient.

 

The newsmen were also encouraged to put more effort in always probing critical aspects of the operations and mandates of the agencies to keep Nigerians well informed and help entrench transparency and accountability in the establishments.

 

For instance, in his presentation, a Senior Lecturer, Mass Communication Department, University of Lagos, Dr Tayo Popoola, urged business journalists to engage in thorough research of the agencies and adopt modern technological tools to help them to effectively report the agencies in this pandemic time

