Experts task poultry farmers on data-driven production

Agricultural experts have urged Nigerian farmers to embrace the use of data to transform the poultry industry, saying lack of accurate information is hindering farmers from making headway in the business. The experts stated this at the launch of a web-based app designed to keep data on poultry farming. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afarmacco, Ebetaleye Godfrey, identified lack of tools and data among poultry farmers as a problem bedeviling the industry, pointing out that some farmers producing eggs were still selling at the same rate when prices were at a lower level.

“So, at the end of the day, they end up incurring losses,” he added. Explaining the functions of the app, Godfrey said it carried an action planner that helps farmers keep track of what and when medication should be given to their birds. According to him, the app also enables farmers to market their produce even before maturity of the birds.

“We are building the ultimate trade exchange for poultry farmers in Nigeria because from what we are structuring, farmers are able to mingle with off-takers online, by doing so, the off takers would be able to see who is producing what or what they have in stock,” Godfrey informed. Also, Public Relations Of ficer of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Olusola Olatunbosun, said the app would empower poultry farmers with the capability to keep and translate their operations into figures for better management of their farms. Meanwhile, Olatunbosun noted that government must provide internet access to farmers, especially those operating in rural areas for them to embrace a data-intensive approach.

