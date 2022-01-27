News

Experts to deliberate on economic alternatives for post-COVID Africa

As the fourth wave of Coronavirus (COVID-19) begins to subside across the world, economists and seasoned experts have started discussions around resuscitating Africa’s economy. The experts are expected to share their thoughts at the19th Annual Lecture and International Leadership Symposium of the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) in Lagos. The much-anticipated symposium would take place on Monday, February 7 with the theme; “Economic Evolution of Life after COVID 19.” The CVL in a statement said emphasis will be placed on measures to rebuild economies in Africa, following the devastating effect of the pandemic on the existential conditions of the people.

It stated that some of the distinguished per onalities that would be speaking at the event are former Minister of Health and CEO of the International Management and Health Consultants, Prof. Eyitayo Lambo; Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade Industry and Mining African Union (AU), Ambassador Albert Muchanga and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof. Kingsley Moghalu. Others are an economist and financial analyst, Dr Bismark Rewane; a professor of economics at the University of Uyo, Prof. Chris Ekong and foremost economist and CEO, Economic Associates, Dr Ayo Teriba.

 

