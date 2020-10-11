Experts to FG: review your tax policy now

This was even as the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed expressed the government’s commitment to exercising fiscal prudence and ensuring that taxpayers and citizens get value from the nation’s wealth

According to the experts, the fall in the price of crude oil coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated the need to prioritise taxation, and for businesses from all sectors just like individual citizens, to live up to the civic duty of prompt payment of correct taxes.

Speaking at the 3rd edition of the Telecommunications and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG), which was virtually held on Friday with the theme :”Fast-tracking Economic Recovery through Robust Tax Policies and Practices”, they said there was need for the Federal Government to review tax policies and make reforms reflective of the unique operating environment.The Minister said that the Federal Government would come up with policies to enable successful implementation of tax reforms through the Finance Act 2020 and also to ensure that revenue generating entities have resilient systems to ensure continued operation amidst the lockdown.She said: “Government would ensure policies to enable successful implementation of tax reforms through the Finance Act 2020 and also to ensure that revenue generating entities have resilient systems and we can continue to operate amidst the lockdown.”Ahmed also noted that the Nigerian economic sustainability plan includes policies to rationalize tax expenditures, and incentives to recover unremitted funds by government owned enterprises and unlock value for government assets that are under utilized.This keynote address kicked off discussions led by expert speakers drawn from both the telecoms and technology industries as well as government agencies on the need for public and private partnership to initiate and sustain favourable tax policies.Discussants from the public sector argued that taxation is the basic source of revenue for the government as evident in every thriving economy but was neglected for many years due to the funds derived from crude oil.Other speakers called for a further dialogue in the wake of increased taxation by the government due to challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.The third edition of the Telecommunications and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) industry webinar was designed to foster public-private partnership to address Nigeria’s economic recovery and sustainability of organisations through robust and sustainable tax policies.In her welcome remarks, the event host and Technical Consultant to the Group, Emilia Asim-Ita, stated that the industry webinar series was designed to engage and contribute to the policy advocacy and formulation pillar, as a key objective for the set up of the sustainability working group.Metro (pix:Fayose)

Ondo: Attack on Fayose, disgrace to entire PDP – Party chieftain

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

The recent attack on former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose by some hoodlums, who removed his cap last Wednesday at the PDP governorship campaign rally, which held in Ondo, has incurred the ire of his supporters.

This is coming as a PDP chieftain and former governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Dr Gboyega Ayenimo warned the brains behind the assault to desist from what he said could consume them politically.

Fayose, while reacting to the attack in a statement by his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, had accused the incumbent Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and PDP leader in Lagos, Bode George of being masterminds of the assault.

Fayose said that his recent criticism of the duo over their alleged over-bearing handling of party affairs and inactivity in the South West must have made them sponsor such evil attack on him.

However, the PDP chieftain, Ayenimo, in a press statement on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, went down memory lane to remind the world and Yoruba nation in particular that the same cap removal incident was once meted out on one of the Yoruba’s foremost leaders, late Chief Bola Ige, before he was later assassinated.

Ayenimo warned that such awful development would spell political doom for sponsors and bring shame to the image of PDP in general.

The ex-governorship aspirant also expressed disappointment over the attitude of the national body which is yet to make a statement on the development let alone security agencies doing their best to unravel the identity of the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Ayenimo said: “The sudden attack on one of the foremost leaders of our great party, PDP while he was making his way to the podium at the campaign rally for the governoship poll in Ondo State on Wednesday is highly condemnable and signals very dangerous development in our polity.

“While one is most pleased with the fact that the despicable act had drawn public ire as exemplified by the outcry by the teeming crowd who witnessed it, it is worrisome that the security agencies are yet to fish out those misguided miscreants who were sponsored to attempt to ridicule Chief Fayose.”

Ayenimo urged the Yoruba nation on the need to desist from disunity and encourage progress, development and oneness.

“We must shun acrimony so that we can jointly build a stronger sub national entity that will continue to take it’s place of pride in the country,” he added.