Experts to govt: Stop development without planning

…as Sanwo-Olu insists on Lagos master plan implementation

Muritala Ayinla

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has charged the Nigerian government to pay more attention to the physical planning of the environment in order to create functional and sustainable cities, towns and communities as the population rises.

The institute, which attributed some of the nation’s security challenges to poor planning, said that all over the world, the sequence in development of human settlements is that planning precedes development. It added that most bloody clashes resulting from land and border disputes are as a result or lack in adequate planning.

The President of NITP, Olutoyin Ayinde, disclosed this during his visit to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, saying planning is a sure recipe for chaos, even as he urged the Lagos State government and other governments at all levels to invest in preparation of development plans for the state as well as the cities. He added that development without plans negates the concept of livability and sustainability.

He said: “Whenever or wherever there is a governance system failure, it is difficult to see the benefits of planning. Today was created years ago through our actions and inaction in governance and what we are doing right now is creating the future that we and generations unborn will live in. When the future is planned today, it becomes easier to live in when that time arrives, and the government must take leadership to make the right things happen.”

Ayinde, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, likened the land to a bone thrown at a dog, saying: “If you toss a bone before a dog, there would be no problem; it would gladly consume it. Toss the same bone in front of two dogs, a struggle would begin. If the same bone is tossed into the midst of 50 or more dogs, the dogs would go after one another first, tearing themselves up and leaving the bone, because the bone amongst all of them is a fixed resource and inconceivable as what can be shared amongst them.”

On his part, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the Institute’s feedback on the state’s town planning effort, saying in spite of the progress made in the state, the state still had a lot of work to do in the areas of building control, fast-tracking access to building approvals and signing off on regional plans’ implementation.

He said: “We fully understand how critical the town planning profession is to our development. If we fail to have proper land use administration, proper town planning rules, implementable regional plans and means of creating what our livable space is meant to be, we would probably be doing a disservice to our state. This is why we are strengthening the structures put in place to address the situation and achieve improvement.

“I welcome the generous feedback from the Institute of Town Planners, which commended Lagos Government on the progress we have recorded so far after domesticating national Town Planning laws. Indeed, we can do a lot more.”

