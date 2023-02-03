News

Experts to Lagos: Share blue, red line rail links to airport, others

Posted on

A group of aviation professionals under the aegis of Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRT) has expressed the hope that the newly commissioned Blue and Red Line Rails in Lagos State would share links with the airport terminal building as the experts lamented the lack of connectivity of the Abuja light to the Abuja airport. President, ASRT, Dr. Gabriel Olowo, in his welcome address at the first quarter Breakfast Business Meeting (BBM) held yesterday in Lagos, entitled, “Aviation in Nigeria Beyond 2023 General Elections: Challenges and Prospects”, which had an economist, Prof. Patrick Utomi as guest speaker with invitation to frontline presidential candidates lamented, “The light rail line in Abuja does not connect to the airport terminal building either. Were there no plans before these projects were executed? Olowo said one could only hope the newly commissioned Blue and Red Line rails in Lagos would share links with the airport terminal buildings. Nigeria has one of the poorest systems that accessing major airport terminal in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port-Harcourt with no rail system connecting commuters.

 

Our Reporters

News

C’River achieves $20.4m World Bank grants

Posted on

Cross River State government has said it has achieved World Bank grants worth $20.4m given under States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme. The Commissioner for Finance, Asuquo Ekpenyong Jnr, disclosed this on Friday while briefing journalists on the achievement of his ministry He said the state met the eligibility criteria for 2019 programme […]
News Top Stories

Aviation: FG releases accident reports on British Aerospace, Air Peace, others

Posted on

As the year 2022 draws to a close on a happy note for the aviation sector, the Federal Government, through the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) now renamed National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), has released a report of serious accidents that occurred in the country in the last couple of years. This is just as the […]
News Top Stories

Don’t bring Sharia to S’West, PFN warns Senate

Posted on

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has warned against the subterranean moves being made by some groups to introduce Sharia Law to the South western part of the country through the on-going constitutional review being carried out by the Senate. To this end, the Christian body in a statement from the media office of PFN […]

