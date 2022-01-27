News

Experts to Nigerians: Don’t stop raising alarm over insecurity, corruption

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Disturbed by the growing security challenges and wanton killing of innocent souls by bandits and other criminal elements, security experts yesterday called on Nigerians to always raise the alarm over abnormalities noticed in the country until the leaders find a lasting solution to such problems.

They spoke at the 17th Annual Adekunle Kukoyi Memorial Lecture organised by the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos State branch, with the theme; “Why Are Nigerians Hurting And Lamenting, Sixty One Years After Independence,?” saying that the continued kidnapping and killing of innocent Nigerians, especially toddlers, must be addressed. They said religious bodies must preach moral values, support the government, toe the path of decency, unity, adding that everyone must continue the blame game until the issues are addressed. Speaking on the challenges confronting Nigerians, guest lecturer, Brigadier- General Larinde Laoye (rtd), said the recent killing of toddlers by kidnappers in Kano was enough to cause a revolution in other countries, adding that Nigerians are fond of keeping quiet until things become so bad and uncontrollable

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria needs to move from consumption to production based economy – Obi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that there is the need for Nigeria’s economy to move from consumption to production based if the country must witness growth and a sustainable development.   Also, he attributed the reason why the nation’s economy has been performing poorly on many fronts to the inadequate production […]
News

Igbo women condemn restiveness in South-East

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Igbo women under the auspices of Credible Igbo Women Initiative have condemned the destruction of government assets and properties in Igbo land. The group urged the Federal Government to identify, expose and bring the culprits to justice as quickly as possible. The group in a communiqué issued in Lagos yesterday drew the attention of the […]
News Top Stories

FG raises N2.36trn bond from capital market

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Onyema: Corporates generate N192bn for expansion, debt refinancing Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, said that the Federal Government of Nigeria dominated issuances in 2020, raising over N2.36 trillion. Onyema, who stated this at the 2020 market recap/ 2021 outlook, said the Federal Government accounted for 92 per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica