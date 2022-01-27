Experts to Nigerians: Don’t stop raising alarm over insecurity, corruption

Disturbed by the growing security challenges and wanton killing of innocent souls by bandits and other criminal elements, security experts yesterday called on Nigerians to always raise the alarm over abnormalities noticed in the country until the leaders find a lasting solution to such problems.

They spoke at the 17th Annual Adekunle Kukoyi Memorial Lecture organised by the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos State branch, with the theme; “Why Are Nigerians Hurting And Lamenting, Sixty One Years After Independence,?” saying that the continued kidnapping and killing of innocent Nigerians, especially toddlers, must be addressed. They said religious bodies must preach moral values, support the government, toe the path of decency, unity, adding that everyone must continue the blame game until the issues are addressed. Speaking on the challenges confronting Nigerians, guest lecturer, Brigadier- General Larinde Laoye (rtd), said the recent killing of toddlers by kidnappers in Kano was enough to cause a revolution in other countries, adding that Nigerians are fond of keeping quiet until things become so bad and uncontrollable

