Experts unfold views on $100bn regional maritime bank

As the Presidency and the Federal Ministry of Transportation renew moves towards reviving the plan to create Regional Maritime Development Bank in order to harness the over $100 billion opportunities in the maritime sector, experts’ positions on the initiative have continued to reverberate.

The Regional Maritime Development Bank is the brainchild of member countries of the Maritime Organisations of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), which comprises 25 countries. It was gathered that capital calls have been made, while key bank policies and strategic plans have been put in place. When fully established, the proposed bank would fund Nigerian National Shipping Line.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of CLG Securities, Adeniran Aderogba, discussions were on-going on funding the national shipping carrier for Nigeria by stakeholders. He noted that the CLG Securities was the transaction adviser on the proposed regional bank.

Aderogba decried that the maritime sector had suffered neglect for a long time, despite its ability to generate foreign exchange, create jobs and stimulate the economy.

He said: “In terms of the current situation, a charter, which governs the operations of the bank, has been signed up to by members, an interim board has been constituted, which has been meeting actively and taking important decisions.

“Capital calls have been made, key bank policies and strategic plans are in place, projects are being analysed for funding, and have reached advanced stages.

“Examples include a shipyard expansion in Nigeria of circa $150 million and a $100 million port rehabilitation facility in Cameroun.

Also, there are various port projects in Cote D’ivoire. There are also discussions on funding a national shipping carrier for Nigeria.”

Having identified the need to promote indigenous participation and harness the potentials of the industry estimated $100 billion per annum, noting that the heads of states had passed a resolution in 2009 to set up the bank and mandated Nigeria to not only host the headquarters of the bank but also take all steps to midwife the bank. “I served on an inter-ministerial committee charged with the responsibility of bringing the bank to fruition and regrettably, changes in government stalled the process.

“However, a few years ago, CLG Securities approached the current administration to revive the project and we have received excellent cooperation from the Presidency, the Honourable Minister of Transport, and MOWCA itself.”

Aderogba also spoke on the current state of the initiative, which, he believed, would achieve its targets.

According to him, plans and activities are on course towards establishing the financial institution.

Recall that financial institution had received the nod of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua for the project with the inauguration of an eight-man committee under the chairmanship of the then Minister of Transport, Alhaji Ibrahim Isa Bio, to work out favourable conditions and infrastructural facilities for the bank’s establishment

The terms of reference of the committee include recommending a consultant for the MOWCA bank project; draft headquarters agreement between MOWCA and the Federal Government; recommend office accommodation for the bank; establish secretariat for the project; as well as convene a second meeting of committee of experts in Abuja.

Others include to examine all issues on the implementation status of the recommendations of the committee of experts and proffer any other recommendation considered relevant to the success of the MOWCA bank project in Nigeria.

However, not a few stakeholders have opined that there was need for things to be properly put together with properly structured indigenous shipping companies, so that the goals and objectives of RMDB would not become a wild goose chase.

They agreed, according to newspaper reports, that Nigeria needed a maritime bank and a marine insurance company, adding that as key maritime development infrastructures, the Nigerian public sector (represented by Federal Ministry of Transport and its agencies) must facilitate their establishment and then allow them to become self-driven.

