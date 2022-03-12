News

Experts urge Buhari to resolve crisis at NIA

Some concerned security experts have called for quick resolution of the crisis besetting the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), saying the development has far-reaching implication on the image of the country abroad. Those who spoke to Saturday Telegraph on Friday believe that the no love lost relationship between the agency, and its former Acting Director General, Amb. Mohammed Dauda does not do the country any good.

The crisis stems from the “dismissal” of the former Acting DG in 2018, upon the appointment of Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar as substantive boss of the agency. The development had triggered a suit by the sacked acting DG challenging his dismissal before the National Industrial Court (NIC), which ordered for his reinstatement.

The NIA has since appealed the judgment, to demonstrate its dissatisfaction but there are fears that the crisis may have led to leakages of information, which should not be in the public domain. Dauda has, however, denied allegations of attempts to undermine the agency. Speaking on the development, and it’s likely implication on national security, a former State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, regretted that the issue was not resolved amicably, leading to litigation.

Ejiofor said: “The matter is in court, so let’s allow the court to decide the matter but in terms of image, I think it is not the best. “That thing should have been resolved amicably before allowing it to go to court. Because, this is the external intelligence service of our country, and when they are engrossed in such a controversy, it becomes a problem.

 

