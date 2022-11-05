Experts urge farmers to Increase food production to curb crisis

Stakeholders in the food industry have urged farmers and allied experts to increase food production in order to curb imminent food crisis in the future. This was the resolution reached at a recent gathering organised by the Hope For Life Initiative, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), to mark this year’s edition of the World Food Day in Nigeria, tagged; Safe Food Today for a Healthy Tomorrow. Mr. Victor Afolabi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hazon Holdings, was the keynote speaker while Ndidi Nwenuli was the guest speaker. The Director- General of Smedan, Mr. Olawale Fasanya, was represented by Mr. Bunmi Kole-Dawodu, the Lagos State Manager, while the Lagos State Ministry of Health was represented by the Permanent Secretary. Afolabi among other things mentioned the four pillars of food security, which include affordability, availability, quality and safety, and sustainability and adaptation. Proffering solution to the challenges, he gave the following as the way forward: Adoption of smarter technologies, a lasting solution to the conflict in the Northern region, capacity-building programmes for farmers and research and innovation.

While Atser stated that the IITA generates agricultural innovations to meet Africa’s most pressing challenges of hunger, malnutrition, poverty and natural resource degradation. Oyeyipo also said the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) as a federal government agency, was established primarily to promote the development and diversification of Nigeria’s export trade; assist in promoting the development of export-oriented industries, play a leading role in the creation of export incentives to support the export sector among others. Mrs. Eva O. Edwards, Director of Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (FSAN) National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), noted that about $110 billion is lost each year in productivity and medical expenses resulting from unsafe food in low- and middle-income countries including Nigeria. Speaking with the media, Founder of the organisation, Kendi Aig-Imoru, pointed out that the event was inspired by the need to bring together the government sector, the corporate body, the private sector, the individual body, and to ensure that HFLI can be the voice that would create the change and achieve food security.

