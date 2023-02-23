Experts urge FG to commit huge funds into tech startups

Technology experts have urged the Federal Government to commit huge fund into the expansion of tech startups in Nigeria. According to them, the startups, just like Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), are needed to development the industry especially in a developing country like Nigeria. Speaking, Chief Executive Officer, Cowry Assets, Johnson Chukwu, noted that Nigerian technology could attract more than $200 billion if the startups are well supported and not overtaxed. According to him, the startups will develop the emerging technologies in the country and will bring more foreign investments, noting that investors across the world are willing to invest in the new technologies in the developing country. Chukwu stated that the new emerging technologies would be more profitable and more investors will be willing to put there money in the business especially in the developing countries. He said Nigeria’s large population and economy should be an advantage to build more tech startups to develop it’s technology over other African countries. “Strategically located and positioned between West and Central Africa, Nigeria is undoubtedly Africa’s business hub with easy access to other regions of the world. “Nigeria offers many investment and business opportunities and advantages in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector with about 65 per cent of its youths within the IT savvy,” he noted. Nigeria’s tech start-ups have attracted over $2 billion in funding as at 2022. Between 2015 and 2022, 383 tech startups raised a combined $2,068,709,445. That is according to the Nigerian Startup Ecosystem Report 2022, released by startup-focused content and research company, Disrupt Africa, which utilises Disrupt Africa’s datasets, expertise and networks to document what startups are doing what in the country, who is making investments, and who is providing ecosystem support. Official figures show that Nigeria’s foreign direct investment in the ICT sector rose from an aggregate of $50 million in 2001 to $32billion in 2015 and $38 billion in 2016. So far, the Nigerian ICT sector has attracted total investments of about $68 billion over the years thereby providing more than half of the country’s Foreign Direct Investments. A tech expert, Ademola Iluyomi, said the starts ups were already making marks in developing the Nigerian technology, noting that many of them wrre coming up with new technologies both in hardwares and softwares. He said majority of them only needed government support in terms of funding and an enabling environment to grow. A co-founder of TRU, a new eride hailing platform in Lagos, Mr Tubosun Abioye, said business startups were being forced to pay huge taxes. He appealed to the government to reduce the taxes for the startups to grow. Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said the implementation of Nigeria Startup Act would propel the success of the startup ecosystem in Nigeria. The Minister said this as he commended two Nigerian startups that were among the winners of the at the LEAP Rocket Fuel pitch competition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The startups are RiceAfrka Technologies, a tech-driven agriculture optimization service provider, and Wicrypt, a startup innovation that enables for sharing of internet to people. According to Pantami, the Nigeria Startup Act will take care of the challenges faced by startups in the country.

