Experts urge parents to spend more time with adolescents for quality RH

Adolescent health experts have urged Nigeria parents to relate more with their children for proper growth and quality reproductive health (RH) development. Speaking in different interviews with our correspondent in Lagos, the experts said that parents should be able to listen to their children and guide them throughout their adolescent stage.

Coordinator, Hello Lagos, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital centre, an adolescent platform, Ms. Olayemi Akinpelu, said the facility was into providing sexual reproductive health (SRH) service and information for young people for proper development in the state.

She further said that the centre engaged the young ones in different topics in SRH like puberty, relationships, rape, abuse, HIV/ AIDS, etc.

“We also do one on one counseling as well as group counseling. Sometimes, we separate the male and female and talk to them separately so that they can feel free to share their views and concerns. Here at the centre we also carry out free HIV tests for those who are willing to test. In a month we usually have nothing less than 100 HIV tests before COVID-19.

We mostly provide services for young ones in school. We do not usually have out of school adolescents because the centre is not situated inside a community,” she added.

Akinpelu further said that the challenges of the centre are reaching out to non-students adolescents because, she believed young outside the schools needed the information they are sharing more.

“There are more opportunities for school students than adolescents outside schools because, most times, the students are visited by different non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who talk to them on important issues like ours. On the adolescents that are not in school, sometimes when you meet them, they will say that they are busy and do not have time to come to the centre . We also have challenge with parents not allowing their young ones coming to the centre,” she lamented.

The health expert noted that Hello Lagos Adolescent Centre has been in the system for quite some time now, but it was dormant at some point until 2015 when they engaged an NGO – Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative. Coordinator , Agege centre, Ms Maria Udoh, said the platform was a youth friendly space where they can come in freely without biase or fear of being known or reported to their parents.

“We promise them confidentially and we ensure to keep to that. We also let them know that the only time the confidentiality can be bridged is only when the individual really needs help. Even before we go ahead, we still get the consent of the individual.

With COVID situation, the number of the adolescent visiting the centre has been reduced. We deal with both in-school and out of school adolescent. Out of school are those on the streets.

