Experts urge youths to access N22bn set-aside for agric devt

The Founder, AgribusinessNG, African Farmer Mogaji, has urged Nigerian youths to embrace and key into the N22 billion fund meant for agriculture development in the country. According to him, the fund was made available to the Nigerian youths by Master- Card Foundation in care of Sterling Bank to participate in agriculture to boost food production in the country. Specifically, is a fund available for aspiring young farmers interested in agriculture, noting that the N22 billion has been lying fallow for almost two years.

At a sensitisation forum aimed at empowering 5,000 youths with agric funding and empowerment at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, he said Agribusiness NG has been organising youths and other people in its bid to expose them to opportunities in the nation’s agricultural sector.

“So today is just to create awareness to lead them know how to access the funding and the logistics involved, what the money is for, and different aspects of agriculture that they can go into. So primarily, we need our youth to be more exposed to know the opportunities are available,” he said. He noted that if the youths have deployed or accessed N12 billion of the available fund in the last few years, Nigeria would have not been faced with scarcity and rising cost of food prices currently being experienced in the country.

