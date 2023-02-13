Experts want FG to focus on export of services

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that Nigeria needs to design a robust strategy aimed at developing a thriving exportled services sector that would generate substantial foreign exchange inflows. The analysts stated this in a report in which they commented on latest data on the country’s current account. Noting that the services account is one of the drivers of the current account, the financial experts stated: “The services account recorded a slightly higher net deficit of almost 4.0 billion in Q3’22, or c.3.2 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), compared with a net deficit of $3.8 billion in Q2’22.

“Despite the increase in Q3, the deficit on the services account is still much lower than the deficit run-rate of between $5 billion and $9 billion recorded before COVID-19. A reasonable explanation for this is the central bank’s stringent application requirement for fx usage and the rationing of fx supply as a result of demand pressure on the gross external reserves.”

They further said: “The increased deficit on the account was primarily driven by net debits of $2.1 billion and $1.2 billion for transportation and other business services. Other contributor items were net debits of $595 million and $145 million on travel and insurancerelated services. “Notably, expenditure on travel-related items such as education and health amounted to $495 million and $109 million respectively, far below the pre- COVID era run rate of roughly $1.5 billion and $650 million.”

The analysts pointed out that the balance on the services account had historically delivered net deficits because “Nigeria has not developed a vibrant services industry capable of generating substantial fx inflows.” According to the analysts, although services make up a large portion of the GDP (52% Q3 ‘22), the impact of the sector on the external balance is negligible. They noted that while there have been various efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other government agencies to boost non-oil exports through various credit schemes, “enough attention has not been given to the promotion of services export.” The FBNQuest analysts opined that “a robust strategy aimed at developing a thriving export-led services sector would require investments in human capital, particularly in the areas of education, information technology, and tourism amongst others.” New Telegraph reports that at the recent Economic Outlook 2023 programme organised by Nairametrics, the Financial Services Leader and Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria, Andrew Nevin, called on Nigeria to expands its export of services, stressing that services remain a segment of the economy that presents great potential for dollar inflows.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...