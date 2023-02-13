Business

Experts want FG to focus on export of services

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that Nigeria needs to design a robust strategy aimed at developing a thriving exportled services sector that would generate substantial foreign exchange inflows. The analysts stated this in a report in which they commented on latest data on the country’s current account. Noting that the services account is one of the drivers of the current account, the financial experts stated: “The services account recorded a slightly higher net deficit of almost 4.0 billion in Q3’22, or c.3.2 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), compared with a net deficit of $3.8 billion in Q2’22.

“Despite the increase in Q3, the deficit on the services account is still much lower than the deficit run-rate of between $5 billion and $9 billion recorded before COVID-19. A reasonable explanation for this is the central bank’s stringent application requirement for fx usage and the rationing of fx supply as a result of demand pressure on the gross external reserves.”

They further said: “The increased deficit on the account was primarily driven by net debits of $2.1 billion and $1.2 billion for transportation and other business services. Other contributor items were net debits of $595 million and $145 million on travel and insurancerelated services. “Notably, expenditure on travel-related items such as education and health amounted to $495 million and $109 million respectively, far below the pre- COVID era run rate of roughly $1.5 billion and $650 million.”

The analysts pointed out that the balance on the services account had historically delivered net deficits because “Nigeria has not developed a vibrant services industry capable of generating substantial fx inflows.” According to the analysts, although services make up a large portion of the GDP (52% Q3 ‘22), the impact of the sector on the external balance is negligible. They noted that while there have been various efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other government agencies to boost non-oil exports through various credit schemes, “enough attention has not been given to the promotion of services export.” The FBNQuest analysts opined that “a robust strategy aimed at developing a thriving export-led services sector would require investments in human capital, particularly in the areas of education, information technology, and tourism amongst others.” New Telegraph reports that at the recent Economic Outlook 2023 programme organised by Nairametrics, the Financial Services Leader and Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria, Andrew Nevin, called on Nigeria to expands its export of services, stressing that services remain a segment of the economy that presents great potential for dollar inflows.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Polaris Bank rewards winners in promo draw

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ikechukwu Bartholomew Obiefuna, an Engineer and a customer of Polaris Bank’s Okeke Street branch, Onitsha in Anambra State, has emerged the second millionaire at the 2nd draw of the bank’s ongoing nationwide Save & Win promo. A set of 60 lucky customers from across the six geo-political zones, also received N100,000 each, as consolation cash […]
Business

Ethan Bavuu talks about his journey from battlefield to boardroom

Posted on Author Reporter

  A​s COVID-19 swept the world last year it also revolutionized how we do business. Businesses had to adapt to a rapidly and ever-changing situation that was entirely out of their control, turning to the tools that would help them overcome the challenges they faced. Regulations and advice, unfortunately, left traditional brick-and-mortar locations shuttered in […]
Business

EndSARS: Civil society group condemns palliative hoarding

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says act scandalous The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has described the recent hoarding of palliatives meant for indigent Nigerians following the outbreak of coronavirus as scandalous. The group in a statement made available to New Telegraph is, therefore, calling for accountability and transparency in the disbursement of the items. It noted that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica