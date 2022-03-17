Experts want involvement of surveyors mandatory in projects execution

As part of the moves to tackle the issue of building collapse in the state, surveyors in Lagos State yesterday called on Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu to mandate the service of surveyors in any building or bridge construction to avert loss of lives and property resulting from building collapse.

The experts said surveying is the bedrock of any development across the globe, adding that engagement of the service of a registered surveyor would assist in the kind of development to be made and help in the structural integrity of such a project. Speaking at the 2022 Annual General Meeting and Luncheon of the Association of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN) in Lagos, Chairman of the association, Ibikunle Adaranijo, said the state government can tackle the challenges of building collapse with the compulsory engagement of a surveyor in any building or bridge construction project.

