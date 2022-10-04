News

Experts warn of growing eye health crisis in Nigeria

Posted on

Experts have warned about an eye health crisis in the country, calling for something to be done urgently to check it. They made the call ahead of the United Nations World Sight Day on Thursday.

New Telegraph yesterday learnt from experts at the Sightsavers Nigeria office that they want the government to use the occasion of this year’s World Sight Day to create more awareness of eye health to avert a generational difficulties associated with visual impairment.

 

Dr. Selben Penzin, Senior Programme Manager for Eye Health at Sightsavers Nigeria, said going by the most reliable report of 2007 on eye health crisis: “It was estimated that among people aged 40 years and over, around 1.1 million were blind and over 403,000 were severely vision impaired”.

Penzin added: “The eye health crisis is not inevitable; we can stop it if we come together to act now. By increasing the attention eye care is given, recognising how integral it is to every facet of life, and focusing on gender and disability inclusion, we will reduce inequality and help achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”

The Country Director, Sightsavers Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Isiyaku, said there was an urgent need for collaboration between the government and groups involved in eye health campaign to effectively address the challenges. Isiyaku also stated Sightsavers Nigeria office had lined up several programmes and eye care outreaches to mark this year’s World Sight Day.

He said: “If we are to tackle the eye health burden in Nigeria, continued cross-sector collaboration, well-resourced interventions, funding, and commitments are needed to integrate inclusive eye health into wider health, education, employment, and development systems.

“We need all stakeholders, particularly the government and professional bodies, to rise to the challenge and meet the demand for services in the country.

 

“Sightsavers ‘Eye health  equals’ campaign and World Sight Day activities complement the wider International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) call this World Sight Day to ‘love your eyes’ and focus the world’s attention on the importance of eye care.”

 

