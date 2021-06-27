Experts: Why reserve is declining as oil prices rise

• India, others importing less due to Covid-19



• Some oil cargoes are pledged to creditors

Although, prices of crude oil have been steady in the international market in recent times, rising to over $75 per barrel on Wednesday, the positives of the current situation in the oil market is yet to be felt by Nigerians. This is as the nation’s foreign reserves, rather than increasing, has maintained a downward trend. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

A Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) report last Thursday revealed that the country’s external reserves fell to a 13-month low in the month of June, tumbling to the 2015 and 2017 levels. The report noted that the reserves slid to $33.79 billion, as it dropped by $30 million on Thursday, June 17.

This represented a 0.09 per cent decline compared to $33.824 billion recorded on Wednesday, June 16. A total of $1.58 billion has been lost in reserves year-to-date, while month-to-date loss stands at $405.33 million.

The reserve fell by $222.3 million between May 31 and June 10 to $34.0 billion, according to the CBN figures.

The last time it fell below that mark was between June and July of 2017.

Forex reserves continue downward trend

The country’s forex reserves continue to deplete despite the positive rally recorded in the global crude oil market, with Brent crude currently trading at $73.5 per barrel.

It has sustained a steady troubling decline in the past two months after a short-lived upswing that took it to $35 billion. The foreign reserves lost $120.18 million last Tuesday, the highest single-day loss recorded since February 22, 2021.

Historically, Nigeria’s external reserves had been an increasing function of oil prices, but for the first time, Nigeria dollar reserves has been falling while the oil market is bullish. Reacting to this development, Dr. Ayo Teriba of the Economic Associates (EA), had attributed a couple of likely reasons for this drop.

“This includes the CBN intervention in the forex market to stabilize the exchange rate, low foreign inflows into the country and some CBN forex policies which discourage foreign investors.”

He said that the falling external reserves could leave the country’s embattled economic outlook worse off as the confidence of foreign investors is partly influenced by the size of the reserves.

At the height of the of the Covid-19 pandemic, the figure oscillated between $34 billion to to $36 billion and even crossed $36 billion occasionally.

Also, the President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe, disclosed that the decline in Nigeria’s external reserves despite the recent increase in oil prices was due to supply shocks and shortages of foreign exchange due to drop of forex inflow from various sources.

He said: “You know we have a lot of supply shocks and shortages even before the appreciation of the crude oil prices. We just came out of recession with less than even 0.1 per cent. We know the prices of crude oil; the demand came down throughout the Covid-19 period, even now, with the new variant.

So, the IMTOs inflow has reduced drastically; export proceeds have reduced drastically; the I & E window has also gone down drastically. You know you can appreciate what is happening at the I & E window.

Their trade transactions sometimes hover up to N420/$1.’’ On why increased oil prices have not stopped the slide in the reserves, the ABCON President said: “Completely, all the sources coming have dried up.

The oil prices dried up, IMTO window dried up. We are talking about a month, and these are contracts that have been closed for 3, 6 months delivery. We are just witnessing it. It will take time.

It’s a very good buffer. No doubt, we rely on it heavily for 90 per cent of our foreign exchange supply.

So, if we have that improvement, it will give the CBN the muscle, the wherewithal to continue to support the local market. It will give CBN the muscle to make any speculation, check any hoarding.”

“Now that we have prospects in oil prices, definitely, that news, that coming in of new inflows will give the CBN the muscle to make any speculation, to checkmate hoarding, because they are in I & E window; they are in BDC window; they are in a lot of windows.

So, they can come up with liquidity. Definitely, it is going to. And we have seen the impact because the way it was going before this increase in crude oil prices, it was worrisome and if you look at it now, it has remained stable.

The highest it went is N480 for the parallel market and its always trending down. There is that stability just for that news. So, you can imagine when we start receiving the liquid grill. Just imagine what it will become just like people have predicted and analyzed N430, N450/$1 is what we might be looking at by the end of the year,’’ he added.

Prof Pat Utomi attributed the decline in crude oil sales to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the buying capacity of India, which is one of the world’s largest importers of oil.

He noted however that reports suggest that India’s oil imports are beginning to pick up after months of lessened activities due to the pandemic’s effect on its economy.

This comes as good news to Nigeria as India remains one of the highest importers of Nigeria’s crude oil after China.

External reserves

Foreign exchange reserves are assets held on reserve by a monetary authority in foreign currencies, quite often used to back liabilities and influence monetary policies.

They could be in the form of foreign banknotes, deposits, bonds, treasury bills and other foreign government securities.

Oil revenue constitutes about 60 per cent of Nigeria’s revenue and 90 per cent of Nigeria’s source of foreign exchange earnings, even though it accounts for just nine per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Speaking further, Teriba said the slump in the forex reserves could have been worse had it been that CBN did not preclude importers of some items from accessing forex from the Central Bank.

He explained that the oil prices might not have positive impact on the reserve because not all oil cargos have off-takers. “The rise in price in the spot market for oil does not affect Nigeria’s oil revenue because the country sells on contract.

A rise in price in the futures market will materialise only in the future after delivery.

“Also, not all oil cargoes have off-takers. Only international Oil Companies (IOCs) have steady market access because they are linked with oil refineries, petrochemical plants and strategic storage facilities.

Politically connected firms, which are awarded oil lifting contracts by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have neither vessels nor market access,” he explained.

A former Deputy Director of Central Bank of Nigeria and financial/ investment expert, Stan Ukeje, noted that “some of Nigeria’s oil outputs are pledged to export-import (EXIM) banks and other state lenders in repayment of infrastructure loans,” while the portion so pledged does not bring in foreign exchange inflow “even as the foreign contractors from the lending countries do not bring money into Nigeria.”

The contractors, the ex-CBN banker said, spend the proceeds in their countries of origin, which is part of the reason the bullish crude does not translate to a robust external reserve.

Naira falls amid foreign reserves decline

The naira plunged further in the N500 region at the parallel market, and also declined at the official market. Naira fell significantly against the U.S. dollar at the unofficial market on Tuesday, after Nigeria’s foreign reserves plunged to its lowest level in four years last week.

Data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed, Naira closed at N505.00 at the black market, a N3.00 or 0.60 per cent fall from N502.00 it traded since June 4.

The naira also fell against the U.S. dollar at the official Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday.

The CBN, which operates a managed float, periodically supports the currency using the reserves, and a lower reserve is expected to affect the currency. Data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange, where forex is officially traded, showed that the naira closed at N411.75 per $1 at the Nafex window.

The performance on Tuesday represents a N0.95 or 0.23 per cent decrease from N410.80 the rate it traded in the previous session on Friday last week. This happened as the day’s forex turnover increased by 85.64 per cent, with $172.24 million posted as against $92.78 million recorded in the previous session on Friday last week. It experienced an intraday low of N420.97 and a high of N400.00 before closing at N411.75 on Tuesday.

Low oil exports

Nigeria’s oil exports, which stood at 2.18 million barrels per day in September 2019, was down to 1.39 million barrels per day in April 2021, according to statistics from World Atlas Data. In April 2021, export of crude oil for Nigeria was 1.39 million barrels per day.

Though Nigeria exports of crude oil fluctuated substantially in recent months, it tended to decrease through May 2020 – April 2021 period ending at 1.39 million barrels per day in April 2021.

How we got here

Nigeria’s romance with a nose-diving foreign reserves began in August 2008 (at a time the country’s import was less than what it is today) when it hit an all-time high of about almost $64.8 billion. Data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the country’s import value as of quarter one 2021 was N6.85 trillion (or $16.7 billion).

This suggests that the current reserves can only fund six-month imports, which Bode Ashogbon, an investment consultant and economist, said would put enormous pressure on the monetary authority’s capacity to stabilise the troubled naira.

As experts raised concerns over the slide of the external reserve last year, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, allayed fears, saying the amount could sustain seven-month imports. Notwithstanding the CBN boss’ assurances, analysts have cautioned that unforeseeable market risks, especially as underscored by COVID-19, call for larger external reserves.

Their argument is understandable as the current reserve of its regional rival, China, can clear import bills of 16 months while Japan has enough to last 22 months.

Those of Russia and Switzerland are enough for imports of 20 and 39 months respectively.

As at last September, India’s holding in external currencies could only cover 17 months’ import, a reason the country’s economists are not impressed with the recent growth in the nominal figure.

Last line

There may be some ray of light in the dark tunnel as reports suggest that India’s oil imports are beginning to pick up.

This comes as good news to Nigeria as India is one of the highest importers of Nigerian crude oil

