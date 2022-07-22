Experts, world leaders call for new HIV medicines

Over 60 leaders have called on vaccine manufacturer ViiV to lower the cost of long-acting HIV antiretroviral injectable and share licenses to boost their production worldwide. The new antiretrovirals can prevent and treat HIV and only need to be taken every two months rather than being taken daily. To try and prevent a repeat of the original Aids drugs inequity at the turn of the century, the 60 leaders seeking reduction of its high cost include Nobel laureates Joseph Stiglitz and Francoise Barré- Sinoussi, former New Zealand Prime Minister, Helen Clark and former President of Malawi, Dr. Joyce Banda, entrepreneur Richard Branson, and civil society leaders and academics like Fatima Hassan (Health Gap in South Africa), Dr. Ayoade Alakija (AVDA in Nigeria) and Dr. Jayati Ghosh, Professor of Economics at University of Massachusetts Amherts.

