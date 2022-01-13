Experts worry over neglect of non-pharmaceutical interventions to tackle COVID-19

…recommend new methods of communication for behaviour change

Non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) are actions, apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine, that people and communities can take to help slow the spread of infections such as COVID-19. Despite the disregard for these measures, experts say that new communication strategies and actual evidence of damage and mortality from the virus could turn the tide. PRECIOUS YUSUF reports

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it new ways to address the health challenges that are associated with the virus. This is particularly in response to developments showing that the pandemic would be with mankind for a long time in the future. As far back as August, a committee constituted by the WHO highlighted the anticipated lengthy duration of this COVID-19 pandemic and warned of the risk of ‘response fatigue’ given the socioeconomic pressures on countries.

This happened after the world body’s January 30 declaration of a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). Considering the negative impact of lockdowns, Federal and state governments have rather focused on using NPI to curb infections, while also focusing on the treatment of infected persons.

NPI are public health measures that aim to prevent and/or control SARS-CoV-2 transmission in the community. After vaccination, NPIs are the most effective public health interventions against COVID-19. Although the measures have been recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the majority of the Nigerian populace simply shun the measures while refusing to practice them. In Nigeria in particular, with the different waves of the pandemic which has swept through the country, people are beginning to grow wary.

Due to this, there has been a slack in the rate at which people comply with the WHO recommended NPI including regular washing of hands, wearing nose masks, keeping physical distance amongst others to curb the spread of the virus. People all over the world have had to adjust to the new reality that the pandemic has imposed on them. With the world wide lockdown that was declared for most of 2020, that was when the risk of contracting the virus was at its highest. It has been really hard for people to have to stay without the little things which used to be considered as normal such as handshakes, hugs and attending parties involving large gatherings. Since its outbreak in December 2019, there has been 311,486,600 coronavirus cases recorded as of January 11, 2022 while the number of deaths so far recorded has reached 5,515,159.

Similarly, in Nigeria particularly during the fourth wave of the virus currently, the number of recorded cases has been on the increase. At the height of the lockdown in 2020, people took the washing of hands and the use of hand sanitisers seriously.

People rarely went out or go to places where there were more than 50 persons at a time but as the Christmas and the 2022 New Year holiday approached, despite the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Nigerians shunned the NPI and other guidelines put in place to curb the spread of the virus. On the contrary, NPI have played a critical role in reducing transmission rates and the impact of COVID- 19 in the European Union (EU)/, European Economic Area (EEA) and United Kingdom (UK) and the NPI will continue to be the main public health tool against SARS-CoV-2. There has however been causion that their use should be guided by data on the local epidemiological situation, with the overall goal of protecting the most vulnerable individuals in the society.

Factors driving the trend

Many Nigerians think that the pandemic is a thing of a past and this was made evident as preparations were made for the holiday season. There were huge crowds at clubs, beaches and even at family functions. One of the main reasons for shunning the protocols as recommended is the lack of proper communication regarding the pandemic. Aside from the various theories and false information going around about the pandemic and the vaccine, Nigerians have a habit of downplaying serious issues.

This has been made evident in more than one occasion since the start of the pandemic. While reacting to the development, a Professor of Community Medicine, Bayo Onajole who is a consultant public health physician said that the government and other relevant stakeholders need to improve and increase the level of awareness on the use of NPI to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus and infections. While this is also important in trying to stem the era of infection, he also commented on the fact that even people whose family members have died from the COVID-19 virus have tried to cover it up and the result is that more people tend to disbelieve that the virus is really doing any damage.

“The issue is that Nigerians have been alerted that there is already a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic but people do not see this physically; hence it is difficult for them to believe what the relevant government agencies are saying. However, Onajole stressed that families who lose relations to COVID-19 mostly do not declare such experience in the public domain; many prefer to keep such information away from the public. Consequently, people do not believe that COVID-19 exists in Nigeria and that even if it is afflicting people, the number is insignificant,” Onajole said.

Vaccine rejection

This mentality also explains why some persons have also refused to get vaccinated since they believe that they can never contract the virus. Most of them think that the virus is already a thing of the past and that Nigeria has conquered the disease. What they fail to realise is that despite the best efforts of the governments and scientists, every citizen of the country also has their own role to play in order to reduce the death toll from the virus.

He stressed the fact that convincing the family members of victims who have died to come out and share their experiences would be the best way to make the doubting Nigerians believe that COVID-19 is real and further encourage them to continue practicing safety measures.

The epidemiologist said, “It is of utmost importance to practice the safety measures but penalising those who fail to follow the direc-tives would not yield any positive results as we have seen in the past. Instead he said relevant government agencies need to develop new method of communicating and passing out messages to the public in a way that they will understand and believe, “added Onajole. Also speaking on the issue of the total disregard of the non-pharmaceutical interventions during the recently celebrated holiday, the President , Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Dr. Victor Makanjuola said that Nigerians do not need to conclude that the virus is no longer in the country just because people did not die in the second and third waves as much as they did in the first wave.

Makanjuola called for the same level of sensitisation and compliance that were in place during the first wave. Nigerians should not shun the intervention measures as all the waves were affecting the health of people negatively. “We cannot afford to let our guards down now. We need to continue doing all the right things that we have been doing before if we want to continue reducing the number of people we lose to the pandemic,” he reasoned. On his part, the immediate former President of MDCAN, Prof. Ken Ozoilo also raise the alarm over the failure of people to observe the necessary safety protocols.

“It is a harbinger of a spike in the COVID-19 infection rates beyond the celebrations. There is a need for the populace to exercise greater caution,” he pointed out. While the holidays are a time to relax and spend time with family and friends, we also need to remember that by practicing these safety measures, we are not only keeping ourselves alive, we are also protecting our loved ones. We are reducing the risk of getting infected and also spreading the infection. In a time like this when there is a health risk which does not discriminate against infecting anybody no matter their standing in the society, it is only fitting that everyone tries their utmost best to fight against the virus in their own little way.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...