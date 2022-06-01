Experts worry over WHO’s international health regulation amendment

Equity International Initiative (EII) and others have urged Nigeria and other countries to reject the proposed amendment of International Health Regulation (IHR) 2005 by the World Health Assembly, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEM

Worried by what was described as a weak proposed amendment of the International Health Regulation (IHR) 2005 by the World Health Assembly (WHA), concerned groups led by the Equity International Initiative (EII), have called on Nigeria and other sovereign nations not to append their signatories to the amendment.

The amendment by the WHA, the top Agency of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has nothing to offer by way of strengthening WHO’s preparedness for and response to health emergencies. In a statement, the Equity International Initiative (EII) described the amendment as a surreptitious script to position WHO as world government, legalising transfer of national sovereignty of nations to the United Nations (UN) agency.

It accused the United States (US) of submitting to the WHO a strange proposal to amend several Articles of the IHR, which are expected to be adopted by the 75th WHA. The EII is a front line civil right founded in 2018 with the sole aim of promoting religious freedom in Africa and across the globe, has championed lots of civil rights engagement aimed at mobilising citizens to take back their countries from draconian and repressive government policies and demand for accountability and open governance process (OGP).

The Country Director, EII, Mr. Chris Iyama, said: “Our conclusion is that Nigeria and indeed all other sovereign nations should not sign up to the IHR amendment. Should for any reason the leadership of the nation wants to cast a second look at conthis proposal, same should be passed to the National Assembly for elected representatives and the public to have a say on it as the clear implications of the text of this proposal has very troubling and far reaching implications for the world at large and Nigeria in particular.

“We must all remember the ill-fated Infectious Disease Bill (IDB) ostensibly smuggled in from Singapore by the Nigerian law makers during the COVID- 19 era under the influence of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the WHO, which sought to transfer the powers granted only to the President to the Director of the Centre for Disease Control (CDC). These amendments to IHR are simply the amplified version of the failed IDB.

The people and government of every nation should do everything possible to stop the adoption of these amendments to the IHR.” According to Iyama, signing up to the proposed amendments could amount to a nation ceding its sovereignty, security and rights of its citizens to the WHO and its director general. Authority and sovereignty must reside with the people and their elected leaders, he added.

What IHR says

The IHR, first adopted by the WHA in 1969 and last revised in 2005, is a legally binding rules that only apply to the WHO; it is an instrument that aims for international collaboration “to prevent, protect against, control, and provide a public health response to the international spread of disease in ways that are commensurate with and restricted to public health risks and avoid unnecessary interference with international traffic and trade.”

The IHR is the only international legal treaty with the responsibility of empowering the WHO to act as the main global surveillance system. It said the United States of America has put forward a proposal to amend Articles ,6,9,10,11,12,13,15,18,48.49.53 and 59 of the IHR, 2005, by deleting text from the existing law and introducing new texts to the law.

One Article 9, Equity International Initiative said the amendment being made to the original text of this article, proposes to remove requirement for the WHO to consult and obtain verification by nation where it is alleged that public health emergency of international concern has occurred before moving in or taking measures within or outside the country with respect to the alleged occurrence. This no doubt would be used by powerful nations and indeed, organisations to impose medicines, vaccines and measures on the citizens of nations that the people or their elected leaders are opposed to.

On Article 10, the NGO said in the text proposed to be inserted into this section, it is made a matter of compulsion of a sort for a country to accept within 48 hours, an offer for collaboration and also provide requested information by the WHO on an allegation that a health emergency of international concern has occurred or may occur in the territory of a state party.

“This proposed amendment automatically turns the WHO into a bully master of the affected nation.

On Article 10 (4), it said by removing ‘may’ as it was used in the existing law and replacing it with ‘shall’ with respect to the right of state party where health emergency is reported to the WHO to exist to accept an offer for collaboration or help from the WHO, the proponents of these amendments are clearly set out to erode the powers of states to decide what health measures they allow for their citizens from the WHO and their agents and give the global body the power to side step political authority of nations in cases of alleged health emergencies.

This same applies to Articles 11(2), 11(2) (e) and 11(3). On Article 12, Equity International said under the proposed amendment being introduced here, the director general of the WHO would become a global emperor with powers to declare a health emergency has occurred within a state party even when the national authority of the country has not made such determination.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...