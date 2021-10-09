News Top Stories

Expiration of waiver: FIRS warns firms against late filing of returns on CITA

Posted on Author Isa Abdulwahab Comment(0)

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has warned companies that late returns on Company Income Tax Returns beyond November 30, for the 2021 tax year will attract penalty and interest for late filing. A Public Notice signed by the FIRS Chairman, Muhammad Nami, dated October 6, and titled “Expiration of Waiver of Late Returns Penalty and Interest on Filing of Companies Income Tax (CITA) Returns for 2021 Year of Assessment (YOA)”, says that the grace period extended for companies to migrate to the new platform for filing returns on CITA for 2021 Year of Assessment expires on November 30, 2021.

Recall that the Service had earlier suspended the imposition of penalty and interest on late Company Income Tax (CITA) Returns for 2021 Year of Assessment, in order to support the seamless migration to the use of the TaxPro-Max platform made mandatory in June 2021—a solution for the payment of taxes and filing of all Naira- denominated tax returns.

“In order to support seamless migration to the new platform/solution, the Service suspended the imposition of late returns penalty and interest on Companies Income Tax (CITA) Returns for 2021 Year of Assessment (YOA), which were due for filing on or before June 30. “This was to give room for taxpayers to reconcile their respective tax accounts, including WHT credit notes, for effective on-boarding to TaxPro-Max.

“Tax payers are by this notice directed to conclude all processes of reconciliation and submission of their Naira-denominated CITA Returns for 2021 YOA on TaxPro-Max on or before November 30, 2021,” the notice stated. All concerned companies should endeavour to conclude all processes of reconciliation and submission of their Naira-denominated CITA Returns for 2021 Year of Assessment via the TaxPro-Max platform on or before November 30, 2021 to escape the prescribed penalty and interests.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Runsewe calls for stronger cultural ties between Nigeria, Bangladesh

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture 9NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has emphasised the need for Nigeria and the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh to re-enforce its cultural ties, which dates back to 1971. According to him, everything possible needs to be done by both countries to explore the mutual cultural benefits […]
News

Criminals carted away our arms, ammunition –Oyo CP

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday disclosed that hardened criminals carted away arms and ammunition from its police stations during the #EndSARS protests in the state.   The command’s spokesperson, SP. Olugbenga Fadeyi, said: “The Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, wishes to inform the general public that, due to the incessant attacks on the Police […]
Top Stories

Boris Johnson self-isolating after MP tests positive for Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

    Boris Johnson is self-isolating after meeting an MP who later tested positive for Covid-19. The PM was contacted by NHS Test and Trace on Sunday but is not showing symptoms, Downing Street said. Johnson spent about 35 minutes with Ashfield MP Lee Anderson who has since tested positive, BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica