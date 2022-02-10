Business

Expired gas cylinders are time bombs – LPG association warns users

Mr Ibrahim Mohammed, Chairman, Association of Liquefied Petroleum (LPG) Plant owners in Adamawa, has advised customers to avoid using expired gas cylinders, describing them as “time bombs“.

He said their non-usage would save lives and property.

Mohammed gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola.

He said that each gas cylinder has an expiring date, hence the need to replace them after 15 years to avoid explosion.

“This cylinder that you are using has an expiring date after 15 years, so it is important for you not buy cylinders that have no date.

“You should always be cautious by complying with safety guidelines, as compliance is key,” he advised.

According to him, it is advisable for people to paste the guidelines in their kitchens to serve as a reminder at all times in the event of any challenge.

Mohammed also advised customers to call or go to back to gas plants in case of leaks and other operational challenges.

He appealed to state governments to upgrade their fire fighting facilities by providing them with more modern equipment.

He said that the government also needed to enlighten the public on safety guidelines.

He said there were about 14 gas plants in the state, made up of four in Mubi and 10 others in the Jimeta-Yola axis. (NAN)

 

