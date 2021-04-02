News

Explicit Communications celebrates 25 years of existence

Explicit Communications is celebrating 25 years of its experience of satisfying clients and building a relentless team. Group Managing Director of Explicit Communications, Mr Tunde Thani, said the company is an outstanding marketing communication and advertising agency with unique creative capabilities in Nigeria. Giving a back story of the company, Thani attributed the success and growth of the company to the ‘G-Factor.’ According to him, some 25 years ago, a divine set up happened that pushed his inner strength into entrepreneurship with no strategic will to follow.

He said unlike every other business, the company started without a normal business framework. He said: “It was more like starting on shoestrings. With the core values laced around creativity, strategy and research, the Explicit team evolved beyond advertising, birthing sister companies; Expo-Media Limited, Sharp Shooters Limited, Corporate Insignia Consulting Limited offering specialist services that cover the scope of marketing communications to meet Clients’ demands.” Thani highlighted some of the challenges the company faced during the gestation period to include lack of capital; lack of contact; poor staff coaching; the inability of skilful staff to sustain loyalty; senior practitioners preying into the agency and poaching good hands were encountered.

