Exploiting 112 emergency code for national security

With the spate of insecurity and especially the recent jail breaks in the country, experts have said Nigerians should leverage the 112 toll-free emergency call number to forestall any attempt to breach peace, while changing the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to deepen universal access to the number so that people, regardless of their circumstances and locations, could use the emergency number. ABOLAJI ADEBAYO reports

Over the years, Nigeria has been facing daunting security challenge from Book Haram, bandits, kidnappers, among many other vices ravaging the country. Nigeria was rated the 3rd worst country with insecurity in the world in 2020 by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI), behind Afghanistan and Iraq. These ratings have being of significant concern to security experts and government. Residents now live in perpetual fear as they are caught unaware, especially with the so-called unknown gunmen. Many people fall victims because they could not make emergency calls for rescue as it is practiced in other countries.

Jail break

The recent jail breakings by bandits has compounded the security issues in the country. The incessant attacks on custodial facilities of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to forcefully release both convicts and awaiting trial inmates have become one danger too many. Aside the grave danger it portends to the society, it has become source of worry and an embarrassment to the nation’s security architecture. With each jail break, the NCoS, formerly known as the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS), has remained in the eye of the storm. In fact, from September 2015 to July 2022, there have been about 15 jailbreaks across Nigeria, resulting in over 7,000 escapes. During the recent attack on Kuje Prisons, about 600 inmates, including 64 sentenced Boko Haram terrorists escaped, which again brought to the fore the worrisome state of the nation’s security architecture and the looming danger ahead. Apart from insurgency, there is also health insecurity claiming many lives, especially in the rural areas where residents have no access to communication technology; they could not make emergency calls when there is outbreak of any disease, which, at times, would have killed many people before information on such disease reaches the appropriate personnel.

Emergency calls

Based on this situation, in December, 2019, Nigeria launched the 112 tollfree telephone number for emergency calls. According to Wikipedia, 112 is a common emergency telephone number that can be dialed free of charge from most mobile telephones and, in some countries, fixed telephones, in order to reach emergency services (ambulance, fire and rescue, police). 112 is a part of the GSM standard and all GSM-compatible telephone handsets are able to dial 112 even when locked or, in some countries, with no SIM card present. It is also the common emergency number in nearly all member states of the European Union as well as several other countries of Europe and the world. 112 is often available alongside other numbers traditionally used in the given country to access emergency services. In some countries, calls to 112 are not connected directly, but forwarded by the GSM network to local emergency numbers (e.g. 911 in North America, 999 in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, and 000 in Australia).

Communication centres

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) established and operationalised Emergency Communication Centres (ECC) across 18 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as a measure towards tackling security challenges. This was disclosed by the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Umar Garba Danbatta, an engineer, at the Maiden Security and Emergency Management Awards (SAEMA) in Abuja. Danbatta disclosed this while delivering his keynote speech on: ‘Leveraging on Emergency Communication Centre for National Security,’ which, he said, provided the Commission the opportunity to speak on one of its initiatives/efforts in ensuring a safer and secure Nigeria.

According to the NCC boss, the Commission embarked on the construction and operationalisation of ECCs across the country to provide a universal, toll-free emergency telephone short code (112) for use by members of the public in Nigeria to seek help in times of distress or emergency. Other reasons include: “To provide a one-stop shop for receiving distress calls from the public and dispatching same to appropriate response agencies (first responders) who will respond to the need of the callers. “To provide easy, effective and coordinated access by members of the public to response agencies (Police, FRSC, Fire Service, Ambulance Service etc.) in times of emergency/ distress.” Danbatta said: “There is no gainsaying that the discourse on security situation is a topical issue and of national concern, which every citizen of this country is conscious of as it affects our well‐being and tranquillity.

“In the year 2005, the then minister of communication set up a committee drawn from relevant key stakeholders (public and private sectors) to develop a framework to facilitate the establishment of a well-coordinated nationwide public protection and disaster relief communication system for the country.” He recalled that on September 23, 2019, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Ibrahim (Pantami), commissioned the National Emergency Toll-Free number “112” and the Katsina State Emergency Communication Centre, representing the North West Zone. The Executive Secretary of the Centre for Crisis Communications (CCC), Yusuf Anas, considered it as heart-lifting, the report that NCC is establishing emergency centres across the states. Anas assured that CCC is willing, able and ready to partner with NCC to ensure that the emergency centres function effectively.

“With our pool of experts in crisis communication and media management, we are sure to compliment the effort of NCC in this regard,” he said. The Chairman, Panel of Jury for SAEMA 2019, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Mohammed Audu-Bida, said the decision to establish Emergency Communication Centres across the 36 states of the federation by NCC is not only timely, but very strategic given the imperative of communication in emergency or crisis management. He said: “I will urge the EVC of NCC to go all the way in making sure that these centres function effectively as it will complement the efforts of the security and response agencies. Now that NCC has put up the facilities, it should seek the partnership of experts and professional crisis managers to give life to the centres.” He urged NCC to explore the possibilities of partnering with CCC to give Nigerians a very effective emergency communication centres.

Upgrading centres

In continuation of its vision and strategy to ensure promptness, effectiveness and efficiency in handling the services, NCC has increased the number of emergency communication centres (ECC) in the country. The capacity of emergency response agencies is coming on the heels of the Commission’s recent activation of the Taraba State ECC,thus bringing the total number of operational ECCs across the country to 25. The Taraba ECC joins the existing operational ECCs in 23 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which are located in the FCT, Adamawa, Imo, Enugu, Ondo, Oyo, Kwara, Plateau, Ogun, Kano, Katsina, Ekiti, Cross River and Edo. Others are Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Kogi, Bauchi, Osun, Zamfara, Kebbi and Gombe states.

CAD solution

To further modernise the centres, NCC initiated the deployment of Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) solution for the response agencies. The Commission has deployed the CAD system to the commands of six response agencies including the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), States Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), as well as in Ambulance and Fire Service operations in seven states. The seven states that have benefitted from the deployment of the CAD equipment to transform and upgrade their ECCs into an Internet protocol-based facility are Ogun, Cross River, Enugu, Kwara, Kano, Adamawa and FCT.

The Commission plans to upgrade the remaining operational ECCs soon. On March 9, 2022, the Commission carried out the successful trial calls to test the effective implementation of the supply, installation and integration of the CAD system for Ambulance Service in Abuja for the recently launched National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance Systems (NEMSAS) of the Federal Ministry of Health.

In a remark on the CAD deployment, Danbatta said the Commission will continue to modernise the ECCs from time to time to keep it effective and to respond appropriately to the dynamics of emergency cases, in keeping with its objective of enhancing security of lives and property in the country. “Over the years, the centres have been transforming lives and helping many citizens to survive emergencies and other life-threatening circumstances through instant dispatch of emergency calls received to Emergency Response Agencies (ERA). This intervention has had very positive impact on the lives of Nigerians,” Danbatta said. CAD is an automated dispatch software solution deployed for the seamless transmission of calls from ECC to the relevant ERAs via the click of a button on the Call Agent’s System.

Last line

Though Danbatta said the Commission would embark on a comprehensive publicity campaign on the usage of the emergency centres across the country, the Commission needs to do more in term of publicity to ensure the success of the project. This should be a wakeup call for the agency as it was discovered that many Nigerians were yet to know about the emergency numbers, as just a few citizens make use of the code even in the period of emergency.

