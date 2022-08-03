Exploiting pre-election benefits for long-term investment

The second half of the year is a good time to identify stocks with strong fundermentals for long-term investment, especially as the election year approaches. Rhoda Ogunseye writes

Build up to the 2023 election is expected to see capital market investors trading with caution with foreign investors gradually pulling out in search of safer haven for their investments. The re-occuring fact that the second half of any pre-election year is not for risk averse investors, as foreign investors, which make a reasonable chunk of investment in Nigeria stock market, may begin gradual pull out in search of safer haven for their investment.

Drop in Foreign

Investment According to Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) report of June 2022 released by NGX Regulation Limited, total transactions executed between May and June 2022 revealed that total domestic transactions decreased significantly by 72.16 per cent from N562.15 billion in May to N114.33 billion in June 2022. Similarly, total foreign transactions decreased by 6.87 per cent from N45.30 billion (about $108.02 million) to N42.19 billion (about $100.15 million) between May 2022 and June 2022. Over the years, electioneering activities such as political parties, primaries, political campaigns, the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC) activities leading to the conduct of elections, have direct and indirect effect on stock market returns and bond yields. Already the market performance has been on the downward movement since July 19, 2022, as the market capitalisation in the 10 days trading sessions lost N1.272 trillion while the benchmark index fell to 49,950.32 points from July 19, 2022 to 52,308.88 points in August 1st, 2022. The bearish-run can be traced to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to increase the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 100bps to 14.0 per cent, the second consecutive rate hike to the highest level in 42 months. The hike brings the total rate increase so far in 2022 to 250bps, representing the largest annual increase since 2011FY (+575bps). It is believed investors are now looking in the way of fixed income market.

Long-term positioning

Professor Uche Uwaleke, financial economist and professor of capital market at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, while speaking on impact on electioneering on fixed income and equities markets in Nigeria recently, advised investors to take a longer term perspective as H2 of pre-election year is a good time to identify and take positions in undervalued stocks especially in dividend aristocrats.”

Uwaleke said the impact of electioneering on equities and fixed income markets was mostly felt in the second half (H2) of penultimate election year and that such pre-election years in Nigeria are characterised by tension and uncertainties ahead of the general elections with adverse consequences for the economy and the equities market in particular. “The next six months would be characterised by rising inflation rate as the impact of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) tight monetary policy will be insignificant in taming inflationary pressure. H2’22 will also be witness rising exchange rates due in part to exit of foreign investors as well as increased demand for forex by politicians as well as rising yields in the fixed income market. “Indeed, the Debt Management Office (DMO) third quarter (Q3) calendar shows bonds to be sold at coupon rates of between 12.5per cent and 13.5per cent,” he said. Uwaleke also feared that cost of debt servicing on the part of government would increase, adding that there would be bearish stock market and negative real rate of return.

Portfolio balancing

Professor Uwaleke further predicted that there would be portfolio rebalancing away from equities to fixed income securities, even as this period has been associated with the exit of foreign investors. “Domestic investors’ sentiment is usually weak as they seek to reduce their market exposure when elections draw closer. The intensity of the impact is usually a function of the degree of political tension and uncertainty generated by political activities. “While the ASI depreciated in September for all penultimate election years, it appreciated in January for all election years except 2015. The outlier, January 2015, was the election year that ushered in the present administration characterised by high tension and uncertainty, compounded by the fall in international crude oil price and the rumoured break-up prediction of Nigeria in 2015 by the United States National Intelligence Council,” he observed.

According to him, the bearish run experienced in the stock market in H2 of 2014 (largely on account of the tension) had lingered into January 2015. “To identify mis-priced stocks, the application of ‘Tobin-Q’ or ‘Kaldor’s V’ and Price/Earnings ratios is advised. “Ultimately, the best strategy to shield the headwinds is to stay with securities that have solid fundamentals as well as ensure a well-diversified portfolio of investments particularly during electioneering periods,” he advised. Citing his earlier article titled, “Crystal-Gazing the Nigerian Stock Market in 2022,” Uwaleke said that the tight monetary policy meant to rein in inflation would result in higher fixed income yields and make equities investment less attractive.

Last line

To overcome the headwinds that characterise H2 investment climate, investors in the Nigerian stock market would be well advised to follow the time-honoured cautious investment path of asset allocation, risk management and portfolio diversification.

