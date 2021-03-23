Exploring diaspora options on insecurity

The Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) is concerned about the growing insecurity across the country and has launched a move to join the search for solutions. ONWUKA NZESHI reports.

In recent months the security situation has taken a turn for the worse particularly in the North East geopolitical zone.

There has been a resurgence of attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists operating around communities in Borno State.

The military bases and formations in the region have also come under persistent attacks, resulting in heavy casualties. In the North West and North Central regions, armed bandits have practically taken over several communities, killing, maiming and kidnapping for ransom.

The most embarrassing of these violent activities is the serial raid on schools and the mass abduction of students and teachers.

These abductees are usually taken to the remote forests where the bandits hold them captive for as long as it takes the state governments to pay the huge ransom placed on their heads by the bandits.

While the military has been engage in its daily routine of tackling these waves of insecurity threatening the corporate existence of the nation, the average Nigerian is not impressed about the results of these efforts. There have been a lot of suggestions on what should be done to end the nightmare.

Some Nigerians believe there is something wrong with the security architecture while others blame the perennial insecurity on lack of the right equipment, adequate welfare for the military as well as the putting of square pegs in round holes.

Out of frustration, some prominent Nigerians and security experts had suggested that the Federal Government should seek help from the international community.

They advised the government to hire mercenaries from other countries that have had experience of terrorism to work with the Nigeria military to tackle the challenge of insecurity. These suggestion did not seem to sink well with the government of the day.

Last week, the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) stepped into the arena and made a novel proposal of harnessing human and material resources from Nigerians abroad in addressing the issue.

Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa was at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja where she proposed the idea of her organisation joining the search for solutions to halt the spate of terrorism, insurgency, banditry in Nigeria.

Dabiri-Erewa, who met with the Chief of Defence State, Lieu-tenant General Lucky Irabor at the Defence Headquarters said that given the number of highly qualified Nigerians in the Defence and Security Sector in the Diaspora it was high time, Nigeria tapped into that pool of human resources to address insecurity in their homeland.

She argued that since these Nigerians have been excelling in their chosen fields, it would not be out of place to get them to do for Nigeria what they’ve been doing in their host countries. She proposed a diaspora defence and security conference to be hosted in Nigeria.

The NIDCOM boss also made a case for the enlistment of more women into the military for gender equity, just as she commended the CDS for coming up with a gender policy for women in the Nigeria Armed Forces.

The parley was well attended by top military brass and officials of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission. In response, the Chief Of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Irabor expressed his desire to embrace the proposal, stressing that it would go a long way in tapping into the skills, competencies, knowledge and exposure of Nigerians in the Diaspora who specialize in the defence and security sector.

Irabor said that given the security situation in the country, it would be most appropriate to synergize and exploit the enormous resource base of Nigerians in the Diaspora in resolving the prolonged insecurity in the country. He commended Dabiri- Erewa for engaging Nigerians in the Diaspora and mobilising them towards meaningful contributions to national development.

He promised to also sustain the drive for gender equity in the Armed Forces as well as a well structured data mapping of Nigerian Military Personnel serving in different countries.

Meanwhile, Dabiri – Erewa has also intervened in the controversy trailing the rejection of a petition authored by the Mzough U Tiv Amerika (MUTA) at the House of Representatives in Nigeria.

The petition which contained complaints of violent sacking of communities, displacement of large populations and humanitarian crisis was presented by Hon Mark Gbillah, representing Gwer East-Gwer West Federal Constituency of Benue State. In a viral video of the plenary session of the House, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Idris Wase, was seen turning down the motion to present the petition. In a most bizarre ruling,

Wase, Nigerians living outside Nigeria have no right to submit petitions about issues at home.

According to him, Nigerians in Diaspora were at best meddlesome interlopers who might not understand what is happening in Nigeria.

The video has inflamed passions and generated uproar amongst Nigerians in Diaspora, resulting in a flurry of petitions to NIDCOM to seek redress.

However, Dabiri-Erewa has appealed to Nigerians living abroad to be calm as NIDCOM had already contacted the Speaker of the house, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as well as the Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, Hon Tolu Akande Shadipe, both of whom are working hard to resolve the crisis.

She said that the roles and contributions of the Nigerians in diaspora can not be ignored and expressed optimism that the leadership of the House of Representatives would resolve the issue amicably.

