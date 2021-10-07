Exploring digital taxation amid revenue slump

Faced with revenue challenge, the Federal Government is eyeing e-commerce transactions for tax, a development that may open new revenue source for government, reports ABDULWAHAB ISA

Whenever argument on Nigeria’s debt stock crop up, experts hold divergent views on the appropriateness of the country’s debt profile. Some believe that Nigeria does not have a debt problem. Rather, they argue the country’s major challenge is her low revenue earnings to service her debt.

The World Bank shares this sentiment. Nigeria’s revenueto- Gross Domestic Product ratio fell between five and six per cent in 2020, according to the global bank, a level that ranks her revenue to GDP the lowest in the world. World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Dr Shubham Chaudhuri, during a recent panel session – virtual public sector seminar with the theme ‘Nigeria in challenging times: Imperatives for a cohesive national development agenda,’ organised by the Lagos Business School, stressed the need for private investment for the country to realise its potential.

He said the private sector in the country “is struggling to breathe.” “In Nigeria, I think the basic economic agenda is about diversification away from oil, because oil has really been like a resource curse for Nigeria on multiple dimensions,” he said. He added that no country became prosperous and realised its potential, eliminated poverty without doing two simple things: Investing in its people, and unleashing the power of the private sector in creating jobs by investing and growing business. Chaudhuri said: “So, we see as priorities investments in human capital.

But for that, one needs revenues. And there again, Nigeria unfortunately has the distinction of having about the lowest revenue-to-GDP ratio in the world.” Raking sufficient revenue from the non-oil sector for deployment into infrastructure development, health sector, creating job opportunities and servicing and paying up borrowed funds is a major challenge. Nigeria’s revenue collector – the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is saddled with collection of five major taxes. Companies Income Taxes (CIT), Value Added Taxes (VAT), (which is now being contested by some states), Withholding Taxes (WHT), Petroleum Profits Taxes (PPT) and Personal Income Taxes PIT). Constrained to expand her revenue sources beyond these conventional collectable taxes, the Federal Government has concluded plans to tax e-commerce transactions driven by digital technology.

Untapped digital economy

A 2018 report by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) noted that the Nigerian digital economy would generate $88 billion and create three million new jobs by the end of 2021. Given the rapid shift from traditional means of buying and selling and services rendering to trading via digital platforms, there is a misgiving about Nigeria’s efficiency in deploying digital devices to track e-commerce transactions. Concerns are being expressed that Nigeria may be unable to tax the huge income that the digital economy would generate unless it amends its laws to adapt to changing technological advancement. The subsisting rule under Nigeria tax laws for taxing income of foreign enterprises in a given jurisdiction is by establishing that the entity has a taxable presence or has a permanent establishment in Nigeria. Given that digital transactions require little or no physical presence of the transacting parties, the income from the transaction may not be captured in the jurisdiction where the income is derived. The Nigerian tax authorities are working towards ensuring digitalisation of taxes.

Eyeing digital transactions

Tax revenue collections from the five sources available to the Federal Government have become grossly inadequate in meeting government’s contending obligations. Government has discovered untapped hidden treasure in e-commerce transactions, as a sizable population of Nigerians now engage in online trading free of tax. Last month, the Federal Government said it was prying her tax eyes in the direction of e-commerce transactions, the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, told a gathering of West Africa nations’ tax experts at the 17th General Assembly of the West African Tax Administrations Forum (WATAF) and 10th year anniversary of the organisation of government’s intention. The SGF said, over time, the advent of the internet continued to grow, adding that one key area whose impact is obvious is in the development of e-commerce.

Boss recalled a lot of platforms that started as social media platforms, which transited into big businesses, thus generating significant income as it has since become commonplace for entities to consummate business relations remotely, without a physical presence in the countries where goods and servIces are exchanged.

“In other words, the traditional brick-and-mortar business is now very much up against an entirely different business model. Suffice to say that while this presents great economic and business opportunities on the one hand, it also presents a challenge on the other as governments must find their way around what is still very much an emerging area of tax administration. “Digital transactions must be taxed digitally and the goal of our efforts must be to achieve seamless digital collection and remittance of tax revenue that accrues from the digital economy,” said the SFG. According to the SGF, “the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, has given impetus to this drive by directing the deployment of technology to good effect in revenue collection and remittance as a matter of government policy.

“In addition, the apex tax authority in Nigeria, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, has received the unalloyed support and backing of Mr.President and the Federal Executive Council in its efforts towards digitalisation of the tax collection channels in particular and tax administration process in general. “Therefore, our definition of what to collect, whether we call it income tax, digital service tax or Value Added Tax, must address the issue of redefining who a taxable person or entity is, to accommodate the fact that digital transactions sidetrack the ordinary and traditional understanding of jurisdiction.

In addressing this question, Nigeria is constantly reviewing its domestic laws to identify changes required to bring the digital economy to taxation in the country. “The Finance Bill 2019, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021, seeks to broaden the triggers for domestic taxation of income earned by non-resident companies in the country through dependent agents and via online platforms.

Efficacy of tax-pro max

Collecting taxes on e- commerce transactions differs from other tax modes associated with the five types of taxes. E- commerce transactions are conducted via digital platforms. It will require digital technology to track e-transactions for taxation. Is the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) ready, equipped for commerce transactions? Executive Chairman, FIRS, Muhammadu Nami, affirmed that the tax authority was ready. He said the agency had developed in house technology, Taxpro max, on which the agency raked over N664 billion in June 2021, the highest revenue in a single month since the pandemic. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, challenged member-Africa countries to be conscious of the ultimate goal of ATAF, which, she said, was equitable reallocation of profits to maximise revenue for member states. “As the so-called “e-economy” continues to grow and develop internationally, it is only natural to expect that there will be issues associated with taxation of the income that accrues from it and how this income can be properly tracked, assessed and taxed. “This special General Assembly of tax administrations in the West African sub-region provides a unique opportunity for frank and forthright discussions on how best we can protect our interests and maximise our benefits, not just as individual countries, but as a regional bloc. “As the competent authority in tax matters for Nigeria, I am pleased to say that we have actively participated in the global discourse around the issue of taxation of the digital economy, particularly as it affects the allocation of taxing rights,” she said.

Last line

Digital taxation is an untapped potential for Nigeria to scale up her revenue profile. To reap bountifully from taxing digital transactions, the Federal Government needs to review its laws in line with changes required to bring the digital transactions to taxation in the country.

