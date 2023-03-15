Arts & Entertainments

Exploring human body through Lesikar’s intimate, nostalgic lens

Doofan Kwaghhool Lesikar’s upcoming solo exhibition explores the human body through an intimate and nostalgic lens. Titled Collecting the Present, the show is the artist’s personal exploration of her migration story and the impact it has had on her life and art. Through her acrylic paintings on canvas, infused with colourful wax print fabrics, Doofan reflects on the past and present, weaving together memories and experiences in a funloving and expressive manner. At the heart of her work is Doofan’s deep but flirtatious portrayal of her husband, a central figure in her life and a symbol of her present.

Through her depiction of his veiled nude forms, Doofan expresses her love and affection, as well as her vulnerability and openness as an artist. Her candidness in the portrayal of her chosen form may seem provocative in some cultures, but Doofan’s unabashed artistic candour and authenticity remain central to her artistic practice. Doofan’s use of wax print fabrics as a medium is a significant element of this exhibition.

This fabric, which is commonly worn in Nigeria and other parts of West Africa, is known for its rich colours and textures, as well as its cultural and symbolic significance. By incorporating these fabrics into her paintings, Doofan introduces a layered and complex visual language, one that speaks to her own identity and the traditions of her home country. Using the theme, ‘Collecting the Present’ as a handle, Doofan explores the intersections of the past and present, using her art as a negotiator to reflect upon and make sense of her own migration experiences. Her paintings give us glimpses into the heart and mind of an artist in love, struggling to navigate through life in a new environment. Doofan’s oeuvre is not only a tribute to the present or past but also a celebration of the power of art to capture and articulate the essence of the human experience.

In the body of work that makes up this exhibition, Doofan presents poignant portrayals of her life encounters, weaving them together as memories and exposures in an expressive way. Her carefree use of acrylic paint yields an energetic and evocative visual language. Her bold brush and palette knife strokes technique of applying vivacious colours enables her to capture the energy and emotions of her subject matter.

In this way, ‘Collecting the Present’ becomes a powerful and moving investigation of the human experience, one that is both personal and universal in appeal. Through this body of work, Doofan invites us to reflect on subjects like migration, love, identity and the human condition in general. This exhibition is presented by Ogrikan Art Gallery Lagos and will be showing exclusively on Artsy.net platform between March 18 through May 28th.

