Exploring the strands of contemporary life in Africa

Author Agwu Enekwachi

A group exhibition of 11 young contemporary Nigerian artists whose works address the existential realities in today’s Nigeria, opened last Saturday at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos.

 

The show, titled The Handshake, is among the many similar events typically championed by Ogirikan Art Gallery, Lagos, in its objective to identify and promote good works by artists of various backgrounds, especially early career artists. According to the founder of Ogirikan Art Gallery, Adeolu Tahouf, Nigeria is a land brimming with tremendous artistic abilities, which has enriched the Nigerian culture and world heritage.

 

“It is our obligation as art institutions to promote this talent,” Tahouf said. The artists taking part in this show, featuring 28 works, are in their early careers and show significant promise in art practice.

 

The works relate to the experiences and the visions of the artists, who are, of course, members of the greater society while celebrating the beauty of artistic talent, creativity, and the muse, in line with the spirit of art as a vital aspect of life.

 

The mix of brilliant and vivid artworks in this show explores the strands of contemporary life in Africa. This event aligns with Ogirikan Gallery’s goal to continue on its trajectory of presenting artists with varied viewpoints while supporting multiple grains of creativity.

 

Apart from a fairly regular exhibition schedule of individual and group artists, the gallery held a widely publicized show of miniature art to democratize access to art so that more people would have the opportunity to adorn their walls with beautiful art across Nigeria and beyond.

 

The pieces in this show are mostly figurative in style, with some of them stylized. While the pieces may differ in terms of particular styles, one thing that is like a linking strand is that they all feature Afrocentric ideas.

 

The exhibiting artists, Maxwell Olisedeme, Eyituoyomi Martins Ewetan, Segun Affen, Samson Adetunji, Temiloluwa Adeyemi, Joshua Salami, Austin Dorgu, Adeyinka Adediran, Toheeb Ibrahim, Kofoworola Alu and John Adegbite Many of the works belong to the portraiture genre and largely highlight youthful ‘black’ Africans in a contemporary outlook, as seen in the works of Adegbite and Dorgu.

 

The figures are stylized African facial features done in different medium including Ankara, acrylic paints, oil paint, charcoal, threads and hand-woven traditional fabrics. Whilst some works are combinations of African masks and human characteristics like that of Ewetan.

 

Clothes, haircuts, bowler hats, embroidery, Ankara print embellishments, and flags all serve as elements that are utilized by the artists to create the individuality of their paintings. The defining characteristic of creativity is the artist’s ability to invent and implement acceptable ideas or techniques in his or her work.

We see these ideas and aspects applied widely by the artists in the form of devices to make their works unique. The themes one may read from the compositions in the body of work are camaraderie, confidence, hope, introspection and identity (especially in how they celebrated Afrinanness). Also, one of the leitmotifs in the artists’ works is the use of flowers and floral patterns. Flowers are either painted as part of the compositions or serve as background decorations for the paintings.

 

Flowers are universal emblems of beauty, and their application in Nigerian art has a contemporary origin. But there are layers of connectivity and hybridity in the paintings under review.

 

As the Handshake exhibition, which runs till this Friday, at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos, “the art audience is invited to an experience of contemporary Nigerian art.

 

Guests will encounter a fusion of artists’ diverse voices speaking the language of art from their explorations of the mazes of their inner abilities, honed and unraveled by time. Enekwachi is an Abuja-based artist, culture journalist and curator.

 

