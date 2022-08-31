Exploring themes of truth, integrity in Aroloye’s Virtues

Courage is the most important of all the virtues, because without courage you cannot practice any other virtue consistently. You can practice any virtue erratically, but nothing consistently without courage. – Maya Angelou In this collection of poems entitled “Virtues” written by Rita Aroloye, the virtues were expressed in a way to inspire the readers’ thoughts through creativity of the power of words.

The poet successfully explained phases of life where we tend to say the truth when it is hard, how important it is to have integrity come what may, and as well as the ability to do things with grace. This 2022 publication of OAK initiative, the publishing arm of OAK Foundation, a charity organisation aimed at supporting indigent students, widows and the fatherless in Africa, offers the readers 50 poems that plumb the depths of human nature through its belief, attitudes and behaviors, courage and desires. Through this collection, from Boy and Man to Illusion, Rita Aroloye presents her poetic voice to the themes of ‘Truth’, ‘Integrity’, and ‘Finesse’.

The 50 poems which are extraordinarily powerful and inspiring, are as follows, The Reality of Truth; Truth, who are you? A Place and a Path; Revealed; Do you believe? Truth’s Rough Road; Young and Free; Being Real; I am; A Word so True; The True World; Reality; Like a Tree and In Love with Fantasy. Others are Just a Dream; Integrity on a Trip; I knew A Man; The Soul of a Child; A Seedling; To be Honest; Hear me now; Double- Edged; Of this World; There is a Place; What is a Dream; Contemplation; A Fragile Flower; Two Ways; Tunnel’s Light; Finesse; Delicate; My Heart; A Piece of Fine Art; The World’s Stage; Tried; Honour; Life is a Game; Flair; I am a Woman with Flair; Panache; She Walks; Soul and Bones; Artistry; Creativity; Poetry’s Soul; What is it? More than Words; Why I write Poetry; I am Poetry.

The reality of Truth has been explained by the poet to open the minds of the readers to reality. It’s a case that makes us free from all the bondage of lies. The reality of truth is the way it feels to be alive. It’ a whisper in your ear, A voice that you can’t ignore. The reality of truth Is what makes you want to scream. The poem in this collection titled, Integrity on a Trip shows that Rita Aroloye expressed her poetic voice for us to know that integrity but not be lost at whatever point of our life. We must be conscious of our integrity wherever we may find ourselves otherwise we will be lost. Integrity is not an easy job; we must be conscious of it. The poem titled Life is a Game was explained by the life poet to open the eyes of the readers that life is a game and the price is freedom to do whatever we want to do.

But the key fact here is that “the world will judge you by your deeds, words and action”. Therefore, be careful. Life is a game, play your part well. The 50 beautiful poems in this collection, arranged in a tender and creatively captivating manner, have been summarized in three themes: Truth (what you believe), Integrity (how you act to your belief), Finesse (how you get things done).

The author can do well to express her thoughts in short stanzas for each poem. Narrative form of poetry will do well to captivate the minds of the readers so as to understand the theme of the poem. Imagery explanatory forms (visuals, tactile and olfactory) should be used in subsequent books I am more than inspired and wowed by the powerful and strong voice and choice of words of the poet. Rita Aroloye’s ‘Virtues’ is a recommended handbook for everyone that wants to find and stand up for the truth, think about the core values and incorporate them into their daily interactions with others.

