Exploring ways out of manufacturing challenges

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for a national response and sustainability strategy to boost industrialisation, TAIWO HASSAN reports

Despite the reopening of some borders by the Federal Government to boost the nation’s economy, there are still some challenges confronting local manufacturing firms. For instance, the non-recovery from the devastating impacts of COVID-19, macro economic policies, the Russia invasion of Ukraine and surge in COVID-19 pandemic in China, have shown that operators in the production sector of the economy in the country are obviously facing oscillatory trajectories in the sector. Consequently, these challenges have prevented positive impact from the country’s manufacturing performance. This, at the same time, calls for crafting of a national response and sustainability strategic plan for a breakthrough in goods production.

MAN’s position

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have decided that the crafting of a national response and sustainability strategic plan (NRSSP) could be the tentative solution to averting the looming economic crisis, fallout from the Russia invasion of Ukraine and that of COVID-19. These, to MAN, could invariably boost the influx of goods and trade along the land borders, seaports and airports, adding to Nigeria’s fragile GDP (Gross Domestic Product) at this trying times. President of MAN, Mansur Ahmed, an engineer, in an interview with our correspondent in Lagos, decried the oscillatory trajectory of the country’s macroeconomy and fluctuating manufacturing performances. According to him, findings from the association’s sectoral analysis showed that operation from all the country’s manufacturing concerns was grappling with enormous macroeconomic challenges, hinting that setting up of national response and sustainability strategy to guarantee the survival of the sector and avoid further de-industrialisation would be key in all ramifications. The MAN president explained that local manufacturers attributed the unbridled disruption of manufacturing activities to high level insecurity, rising operating cost and the general manufacturing unfriendly environment. This, according to him, had made manufacturing sector performance of late very disturbing and alarming for industry stakeholders. To him, many local firms are still heavily challenged in the country and in addition, the burden of the Russia/ Ukraine conflict has compounded it in all ramifications.

Low confidence in economy

He affirmed that the low confidence in the economy, poor performance and the struggling status of manufacturing sectoral groups are evidence that all was still not well with the manufacturing sector in the country. The president added that peculiar contributory factors such as the prevailing low interest in the productive sector evidenced by shrinking industrial landscape, low support for the manufacturing sector and the overly concentration on trade and services were pointers that the country’s manufacturing sector needs a response and sustainability strategy plan.

Russia/Ukraine war

He said: “In recapitulation, available facts and recent experiences have shown that the emergence of a challenge in one country can became a major constraint with spiral effects for the entire world. The learning curves from recent development include the need for leaders all over the world to jointly manage global peace and deepen the cord of interdependence of countries along the line of development priorities of nations and the obvious reality that when disruption occurs in any part of the global economy, only countries with automatic stabilisers and strong internal economic mechanisms will be able to respond appropriately. “All of these clearly shows that the on-going invasion of Ukraine will continue to have negative spiral effects on every sector of the economy if not halted as soon as possible. The implication of allowing the invasion to continue, for the manufacturing sector, will include enormous decrease in capacity utilisation (as factories begin to experience stock-out situation), inflation, dwindling sales, lower productivity, unemployment and heightened insecurity. Cer-tainly, all of these would also have severe implications for economic and social well-being of over 200 million Nigerians.”

MAN MCCI report

Although, the first quarter 2022 MCCI index score of 53.9 points fell below that of the last quarter 2021, the overall result shows that even though the economy recorded positive improvement despite unstable macroeconomic fundamentals, the manufacturing sector is still largely under severe pressure, its health very well in the fringes and below the desired performance threshold. In addition, feedbacks from manufacturers identified limited supply of electricity; high cost of local and imported raw-materials; persisting acute shortage of forex for importation of machine, raw materials not available locally and persisting insecurity in the country as the first our out of the challenges limiting the performance of the manufacturing sector in the period under review. As customary, MAN will include findings in the advocacy submissions to government, backed with detailed recommendations on measures to address identified challenges inhibiting scale and competitive production in the sector.

Last line

The looming dangers ahead call for a National Response and Sustainability Strategy in order to guarantee the survival of the manufacturing sector and encourage industrialisation.

 

