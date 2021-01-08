Explosion as fuel tanker crashes in Lagos

A tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol crashed and exploded yesterday on the Oshodi- Apapa Expressway, Lagos State. The accident involved a fuel tanker and a truck carrying iron rods. The explosion caused panic among commuters, motorists and traders along the route. The petrol-laden tanker was going outside the state when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle while trying to outspeed the truck carrying iron rods.

The accident occurred about 9.15am. The truck crashed and spilled its contents on a bridge at Iyana Isolo area of the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway. Commuters, shop owners and traders on the roadside scampered for safety, immediately the truck went up in flames.

The Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the accident. Farinloye said the incident occurred about 9.15am at Toyota Bus Stop, close to the Oshodi-Airport Road junction and directly in front of the Lagos State Fire Service Station in the area. He said the tanker was fully loaded with 44,000 litres of PMS when the incident occurred.

“The tanker crashed on the side with another trailer on the motion. The trailer was fully loaded with iron rods. ”It is believed that the two vehicles were trying to outsmart each other before the incident happened,” Farinloye said. He said officials of the fire service had successfully detached the tanker’s trunk from the head and were making efforts to put out the inferno. Farinloye disclosed that no casualty had been confirmed yet from the incident.

A similar incident occurred on December 19, 2020 when a tanker, carrying Automotive Gas Oil (AGOA) otherwise called diesel exploded on the Michael Otedola Bridge, causing panic among commuters plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The tanker was fully loaded with 44,000 litres of AGO and was moving towards the Berger axis of the expressway when one of its tyres burst into flames.

Also, the Director-General, Lagos State Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the fire yesterday occurred after the body of the truck detached from the head. Osanyintolu added that emergency responders immediately moved to the scene of the accident to salvage the situation. He said: “The agency has activated its emergency response plan after a fuel tanker caught fire after the body detached from the vehicle’s head.

“Responders are on the scene to extinguish the fire. Motorists are to use alternative routes for now.” Firefighters were still at the scene battling the fire as of the time of filing this report. Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) were also on ground diverting vehicles to alternative routes. Mr. John Emeka, a spare parts’ seller at Ladipo Market, said he was alighting from a commercial bus when the tanker exploded in the morning. Ge said: “Thank God the accident didn’t happen in the evening when most people were waiting at the bus stop, there would have been a lot of casualties. For now, nobody can say precisely the number of people that died.

I thank God I am not consumed by fire in January.” Another spare parts’ seller, Anyanwu Eze, said it was God who saved him from the inferno, when he wanted to cross the road to Ladipo Market. He said: “I saw the two vehicles struggling on the road when I was about to cross the road about 9am, a few minutes after I had crossed to the other side of Ladipo Market. The next thing I heard was a loud sound of a crash on the road. I saw fire everywhere.”

Some women trading on the roadside hurriedly left their goods to avoid being caught by the fire. Also, some companies close to the scene of the accident immediately locked their offices for safety. Iron rods littered the scene of the accident.

Like this: Like Loading...