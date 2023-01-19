News

Explosion at APC rally in Port Harcourt

An explosion has occurred at a rally organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

 

The incident on Thursday left at least three persons injured.

 

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, has confirmed the incident.

 

 

 

 

