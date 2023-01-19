Explosion at APC rally in Port Harcourt

An explosion has occurred at a rally organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.
The incident on Thursday left at least three persons injured.
The party’s Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, has confirmed the incident.
Related Articles
Buhari mourns Nwodoity
President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of the patriarch of the Nwodo’s family in Enugu, Dr. Joe Nwodo. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari joined the government and the people of Enugu State, royal family and friends in mourning the loss of a truly […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps mull immunity for Supreme Court Justices, other judges
The House of Representatives is considering granting immunity to Supreme Court Justices in the country. The move is coming through a bill sponsored by Hon. Igariwey Iduma Enwo (PDP, Ebonyi). The bill, which has already passed second reading according to the sponsor, is aimed at altering section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as amended to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ohanaeze frets about Igbo future in Nigeria police
Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has blamed the Federal Government for the widely reported low turnout of South East youths in the ongoing police recruitment exercise. The apex Igbo sociocultural group said that as successful applicants storm all police state headquarters nationwide for physical screening, it is worried about the future of the Igbo in the Nigerian […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)