Explosion: Infant, two others burnt to death in Ogun

An infant and two other people were yesterday burnt to death in a fire outbreak caused by a gas explosion in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The incident occurred at Oke- Egunya, on NTA Road, Abeokuta. A witness told the New Telegraph that a technician had visited a house in the area to service a faulty refrigerator.

“In the process of topping up gas into the refrigerator, there was an attraction of fire from someone cooking and there came an explosion,” the witness said. The Director of the Ogun State Fire Service, Fatai Adefala, said his men received a call informing them about the incident. Adefala said immediately the distress call came in, his men raced to the scene to put out the fire. The director, however, said three people were burnt to death as they could not escape from the explosion. He said: “We received a distress call at 3.15pm at Oke-Igbore.

We learnt it was a spark of fire. On getting there, we discovered it was a gas explosion. “What really happened was that they were cooking outside with fire and unfortunately the gas exploded. They were trying to top the gas in the fridge, in the process, it exploded. “Three lives were lost, one infant was among them. For now, the bodies are still lying there. You know it was those who are living in that house that were affected. It was an ancient building. “Our men are still at the incident site, including other agencies, the police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and others.”

