Explosion: NRC restores Abuja- Kaduna train services

The Nigerian railway corporation (NRC) yesterday restored the Abuja-Kaduna train services which were temporarily suspended on Wednesday after the explosion that rocked the last train on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor.

The statement by the management of NRC Friday night reads in parts: “The Board and Management of the Nigerian railway corporation (NRC) hereby inform the general public, particularly our valued passengers that Abuja – Kaduna Train Services (AKTS) resume tomorrow, Saturday (yesterday), 23rd October, 2021 as follows, From, IDU, Abuja (AK3) at 0950am. From RIGASA, Kaduna (KA4) at 1035am. Subsequent train services continue.

NRC, once again sincerely apologises for the inconvenience. NRC had earlier in a statement after the explosion on Wednesday, said “there was an explosion on the rail track that affected the fuel tank of the locomotive on Abuja to Kauna last train on (AK10) of 20th October, 2021.

“However, the situation has been brought under control by a relieved locomotive that rescued the train to Rigasa Station, Kaduna State. The affected locomotive has been sent to the Workshop for assessment and repairs.

“We are also pleased to inform the public that there were no reported casualties or injuries to either the passengers or Train crew. “NRC intends to resume train services soonest, after appropriate measures, checks and maintenance are carried out,” The Managing Director of the NRC, Engineer Fidet Okhiria, while speaking to newsmen had blamed the explosion on ‘unknown’ men. He said: “Unidentified persons detonate explosives on Abuja-Kaduna rail track to disrupt services, and this damages the tracks. “Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure that the train services along the Kaduna-Abuja route are fully restored,” he added. However, Sunday Telegraph learnt that the Abuja-Kaduna train had developed fault about 40 kilometres into Kaduna after taking off from Idu terminal station, 6pm on Wednesday, and left passengers stranded for about 6hours. It was learnt that the train reportedly developed fault around 8pm following a loud sound from the engine that caused the train to stop abruptly.

