Explosion rocks Wike’s father’s church in PH

An explosion has rocked a church belonging to father of Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
It was learnt that hoodlums numbering about five sneaked into the Christian Universal Church International on 25 Azikiwe Street Mile, 3 Diobu, on Saturday night and detonated the explosives suspected to be dynamite.
It was gathered a significant part of the church was damaged by the explosion, which created panic in the area.
Though no group had claimed responsibility for the dastardly act, two of the miscreants were said to have been apprehended by a vigilant group and handed over to the police.

