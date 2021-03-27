Politics

Explosion, voter apathy mar Aba by-election

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

 

An explosion occurred at the Umuola Hall, Ward-8, Aba North Local Government Area, one of the centres for voting in the Aba North and Aba South Federal Constituency by-election on Saturday.
New Telegraph learnt that although no life was lost, but electoral materials were scattered as workers, voters and party agents scampered to safety.
However, security agents stormed the area and restored order.
As at the time of filing this report, voting and accreditation had restarted.
A voter, who gave his name as Chinedu Eze, said they were on the queue when a loud sound enveloped the area and everyone fled.
“We were on the queue; some people were being accredited when we heard a loud sound. Everybody took to their heels. It was like a bomb and we didn’t know where it came from,” he said.
As at press time, efforts to get the reaction of the State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet Agbede, on the explosion were unsuccessful.
In another development, despite the peaceful voting environment created by security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), voters literally avoided most of the polling units.

Reporter

