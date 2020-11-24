News

Explosions destroy oil, gas pipelines in Bayelsa

Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa

Unidentified persons have attacked oil facilities operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Nigerian Agip Oil Company
(NAOC) at Ikarama community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State damaging the pipelines.
Ben Warder, a youth leader in Ikarama on Tuesday said that residents heard several sounds from the explosions that rocked the oil fields on Monday but were too scared to approach the area.
He said “The site is not far from Ikarama. We heard sounds from the blast and it sounded like dynamite and it was not safe to go near so when the situation became quiet, we had to trace what happened and it
turned out that Shell’s gas pipeline and Agip’s crude lines were
destroyed.
“The incident caused air pollution which members of the affected communities are battling to cope with.”
Confirming the incident, Michael Adande, the SPDC Spokesman explained that the oil firm had received reports of the incident and shut down the facility to curtail negative impact on the environment.

