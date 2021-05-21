Metro & Crime

Explosions: Ogun seals off-gas plants

The Ogun State government on Friday sealed off two gas factories and a sales outlet in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
This followed series of gas explosions that had been rocking Abeokuta in the last 10 days, which had led to the death of no fewer than ten persons, while several others were left injured.
It would be recalled that there was another gas explosion in the early hours of today at the premises of a construction company at Onikoko area of the city, where two persons were injured.
Worried about these occurrences, the State government had on Thursday constituted a Special Committee on Gas Explosion to investigate and unravel the circumstances surrounding the gas explosions.
The Committee led by the State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Femi Ogunbanwo, accompanied by the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya, and other top government functionaries, visited the scenes of the incidents on a fact-finding mission.
They equally visited the scene of today’s incident at Onikoko, from where they were able to trace the outlet where the gas was purchased at Omida area of the town and sealed it.
The two main factories that supplied gas and oxygen to retailers at Idi-Ori and Obada-Oko axis of the state were equally sealed.
Addressing stakeholders meeting on the recent gas explosions, Ogunbanwo, described the incessant gas explosions as a serious challenge that must be addressed as a matter of urgency.
He said the safety and well-being of the people of the state were non-negotiable, saying the government is determined to get to the root of the matter.
Ogunbanwo added that the meeting was part of the measure taken by the government to find a lasting solution to the problem.
He thereby directed that retailers of gas to air-conditioners technicians and welders should stop selling till further notice.
In his remarks, Oresanya, said the state government owed the entire nation the responsibility to secure lives and property.
Some of the stakeholders in attendance were the Oil and Gas Trade Association of Ogun State; Liquefied Gas Retailers; Ogun State Refrigerators and Air-conditioning Practitioners amongst others.

