Explosives found at Abe suspect’s home – Reports

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has died in hospital after he was shot at a political campaign event.

Abe was shot at twice while he was giving a speech in the southern city of Nara on Friday morning, reports the BBC.

Security officials at the scene tackled the gunman, and the 41-year-old suspect is now in police custody.

A search of the alleged gunman’s home uncovered what police believe are explosives, local media reported.

Speaking before Abe’s death was announced, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the attack, saying: “It is barbaric and malicious and it cannot be tolerated.”

This attack is an act of brutality that happened during the elections – the very foundation of our democracy – and is absolutely unforgivable,” Kishida said.

During a news conference at Nara Medical University Hospital, doctors said Abe had sustained two bullet wounds to his neck, about 5cm (1inch) apart, and also suffered damage to his heart.

Abe was said to be conscious and responsive in the minutes after the attack, but the 67-year-old’s condition deteriorated.

Doctors said no vital signs were detected by the time the former prime minister was transferred for treatment and he had to receive a blood transfusion in hospital.

Eyewitnesses see man with large gun

Abe was giving a speech for a political candidate in Nara at a road junction when the attack happened.

Eyewitnesses said they saw a man carrying what they described as a large gun and firing twice at Mr Abe from behind. The former prime minister fell to the ground as bystanders screamed in shock and disbelief.

Abe did have a team of security police with him. But it appears the gunman was still able to get within a few metres of Abe without any sort of checks or barrier.

Photos circulating in the aftermath of the shooting showed the suspect standing just behind Abe as he delivered a speech from a traffic island in Nara city.

Security officers detained the attacker, who made no attempt to run, and seized his weapon which was reportedly a handmade gun.

The suspect has been identified as Nara resident Tetsuya Yamagami. Local media reports say he is believed to be a former member of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan’s equivalent of a navy. He is said to have left active service in 2005.

Officials have yet to comment on the suspect’s motives, but local media outlets reported that Yamagami told police he was “dissatisfied with former Prime Minister Abe and aimed to kill him”. He is also reported to have told officers that he did not hold a “grudge against the former Prime Minister’s political beliefs”.

Police also discovered several possible explosive devices during a search of his home, and NHK said bomb disposal technicians are preparing to carry out a controlled explosion on the premises.

Abe’s speech came as part of a campaign for his former party, the Liberal Democratic Party, as upper house elections in Japan are due to take place later this week.

Ministers across the country were later told to return to Tokyo immediately, according to local reports.

On Japanese social media, the hashtag “We want democracy, not violence” was trending, with many social media users expressing their horror and disgust about the incident.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...