Travel & Tourism

Expo 2020 survey: Nigerians, others call for global partnership to tackle challenges

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Ahead of Expo 2020 Dubbai, a recent survey suggests that about 75% Nigerians want greater knowledge sharing between communities and individuals in confronting global challenges so as to help build a better future. This followed the more than 22,000 people across 24 countries tracked, sharing the same sentiment in a world irrevocably changed by COVID-19.

It was conducted in partnership with YouGov and it followed a similar study carried out in 2019 before the pandemic. Expo 2020 will hold between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, attracting global visitors to experience a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture. On the topic of global cooperation, almost 100 per cent (96 per cent) said that countries must work together to tackle worldwide crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The sentiment was reflected in Nigeria, with the majority (72 per cent) expressing that greater partnership between individuals and communities is key, and mirrored by responses elsewhere in Africa.

Her Excellency, Reem Al Hashimy, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 has developed this latest global study to help us understand how the citizens of the world believe we can shape a better future. Overall, the findings are encouraging, and show a collective desire to work together, broaden our horizons and exchange ideas.

“In less than two months, when Expo 2020 opens its doors, we look forward to welcoming millions of visitors from across the globe, and harnessing the kind of diversity this study reflects, as we join together to build a new world, with a brighter future for both people and the planet.”

In line with this, the study highlights that 73 per cent of Nigerian respondents believe that technological advances and inventions will continue to play a role in building communities around the world – higher than the average responses of 57 per cent and 44 per cent in Asia and Europe respectively.

Elsewhere, half of Nigerian respondents (50 per cent) ranked increasing opportunities for youth as a higher priority than any other for the future (out of 11 options). Mohammed DansantaRimi, Ambassador of Nigeria to the UAE and Commissioner General for Nigeria at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “During the 182 days of Expo, Nigeria will use its pavilion to showcase the technology sectors that are propelling our creative youth, the future of our country, towards a more prosperous future. Results from Nigeria, a diverse nation of more than 200 million people, under Expo 2020’s latest Global Survey exemplifies this inherent optimism, with nearly three-quarters of all Nigerians asked citing technological advancement and innovation as central in building the better communities of tomorrow – not just for Nigerians, but communities across the world.”

Despite the breadth and diversity of topics of the survey, it appears global respondents are united in their belief that greater knowledge-sharing, communication and collaboration can tackle global challenges. Sustainability and greater mobility appeared as dominant themes across all regions, while in Nigeria the desire for technological advancements to bring people together also stood out.

The survey delves into a range of subjects, also including health and wellness, sustainable travel, efficient food supply chains and the development of both urban and rural communities, all of which will be focuses of Expo 2020’s programming. Under Expo 2020’s programme for People and Planet, expo’s participating countries, organisations, partners and visitors will collaborate to discuss future-proofing solutions to the world’s biggest challenges.

Nigeria’s presence at Expo 2020 will propel conversations in other areas such as agriculture, manufacturing and the creative industries by showcasing the country’s culture to the world. Nigeria has scheduled 23 customised events, featuring Afrobeat music and the burgeoning ‘Nollywood’ film scene, as it highlights amidst its abundance of culture, creative and economic opportunities.

Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, as it brings together the planet in one place to reimagine tomorrow. With the purpose of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 will be the world’s most impactful global incubator for new ideas, catalysing an exchange of new perspectives and inspiring action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges.

Expo 2020 will be the biggest cultural gathering in the world, presenting a visually striking and emotionally inspiring 182 days, as more than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors – create the largest and most diverse World Expo ever. Expo’s subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability will inspire visitors to preserve and protect our planet, explore new frontiers and build a better future for everyone. For six months, Expo 2020 will be a must-visit family destination, with thousands of events, amazing exploratory experiences, and free entry for children up to age 18.

It is committed to building a more equitable and just world for everyone, while keeping visitors safe by following the latest guidance of the world’s leading medical, science and health experts and is the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, located on a 4.38 square kilometres site adjacent Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South as well as built with a meaningful and measurable long-term legacy in mind, the expo site will transform into District 2020 – a model global community that will rethink the cities of the future – after Expo 2020 closes its doors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Hope rises for Obudu Mountain Resort as Naija7 Wonders sets sight on its revival

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Obudu Mountain Resort located in Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River State, remains Nigeria’s foremost destination as its bears no comparison to any other destination across the globe. But it has a beleaguered history of neglect and bad management. For two years it was virtually under lock and key until early this year when […]
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR DG, Kanigwa, commends FG on introduction of tourism in secondary schools

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has commended the Federal Government for its introduction of tourism in the curriculum of secondary schools in the country. This is even as he spoke on the importance and benefits of tourism to the country if properly developed and […]
Travel & Tourism

Royal Caribbean group sells Azamara brand

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Royal Caribbean Group has announced the sales of its Azamara brand to Sycamore Partners. As reported by Eturbonews.com, Royal Caribbean Group will focus on expanding its Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises brands. The group disclosed that it has completed the sale of its Azamara brand to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica