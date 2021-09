Expo 2020 survey: Nigerians, others call for global partnership to tackle challenges

Ahead of Expo 2020 Dubbai, a recent survey suggests that about 75% Nigerians want greater knowledge sharing between communities and individuals in confronting global challenges so as to help build a better future. This followed the more than 22,000 people across 24 countries tracked, sharing the same sentiment in a world irrevocably changed by COVID-19.

It was conducted in partnership with YouGov and it followed a similar study carried out in 2019 before the pandemic. Expo 2020 will hold between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, attracting global visitors to experience a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture. On the topic of global cooperation, almost 100 per cent (96 per cent) said that countries must work together to tackle worldwide crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The sentiment was reflected in Nigeria, with the majority (72 per cent) expressing that greater partnership between individuals and communities is key, and mirrored by responses elsewhere in Africa.

Her Excellency, Reem Al Hashimy, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 has developed this latest global study to help us understand how the citizens of the world believe we can shape a better future. Overall, the findings are encouraging, and show a collective desire to work together, broaden our horizons and exchange ideas.

“In less than two months, when Expo 2020 opens its doors, we look forward to welcoming millions of visitors from across the globe, and harnessing the kind of diversity this study reflects, as we join together to build a new world, with a brighter future for both people and the planet.”

In line with this, the study highlights that 73 per cent of Nigerian respondents believe that technological advances and inventions will continue to play a role in building communities around the world – higher than the average responses of 57 per cent and 44 per cent in Asia and Europe respectively.

Elsewhere, half of Nigerian respondents (50 per cent) ranked increasing opportunities for youth as a higher priority than any other for the future (out of 11 options). Mohammed DansantaRimi, Ambassador of Nigeria to the UAE and Commissioner General for Nigeria at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “During the 182 days of Expo, Nigeria will use its pavilion to showcase the technology sectors that are propelling our creative youth, the future of our country, towards a more prosperous future. Results from Nigeria, a diverse nation of more than 200 million people, under Expo 2020’s latest Global Survey exemplifies this inherent optimism, with nearly three-quarters of all Nigerians asked citing technological advancement and innovation as central in building the better communities of tomorrow – not just for Nigerians, but communities across the world.”

Despite the breadth and diversity of topics of the survey, it appears global respondents are united in their belief that greater knowledge-sharing, communication and collaboration can tackle global challenges. Sustainability and greater mobility appeared as dominant themes across all regions, while in Nigeria the desire for technological advancements to bring people together also stood out.

The survey delves into a range of subjects, also including health and wellness, sustainable travel, efficient food supply chains and the development of both urban and rural communities, all of which will be focuses of Expo 2020’s programming. Under Expo 2020’s programme for People and Planet, expo’s participating countries, organisations, partners and visitors will collaborate to discuss future-proofing solutions to the world’s biggest challenges.

Nigeria’s presence at Expo 2020 will propel conversations in other areas such as agriculture, manufacturing and the creative industries by showcasing the country’s culture to the world. Nigeria has scheduled 23 customised events, featuring Afrobeat music and the burgeoning ‘Nollywood’ film scene, as it highlights amidst its abundance of culture, creative and economic opportunities.

Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, as it brings together the planet in one place to reimagine tomorrow. With the purpose of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 will be the world’s most impactful global incubator for new ideas, catalysing an exchange of new perspectives and inspiring action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges.

Expo 2020 will be the biggest cultural gathering in the world, presenting a visually striking and emotionally inspiring 182 days, as more than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors – create the largest and most diverse World Expo ever. Expo’s subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability will inspire visitors to preserve and protect our planet, explore new frontiers and build a better future for everyone. For six months, Expo 2020 will be a must-visit family destination, with thousands of events, amazing exploratory experiences, and free entry for children up to age 18.

It is committed to building a more equitable and just world for everyone, while keeping visitors safe by following the latest guidance of the world’s leading medical, science and health experts and is the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, located on a 4.38 square kilometres site adjacent Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South as well as built with a meaningful and measurable long-term legacy in mind, the expo site will transform into District 2020 – a model global community that will rethink the cities of the future – after Expo 2020 closes its doors.

