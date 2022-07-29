Export: 3 ports process N464.3bn transactions in 6 months

No fewer than 3.52 million tonnes of export cargoes valued at N484.3 billion have been processed from three ports in the last six month. The exports, mainly steel bar, agricultural goods, cashew, cocoa and mineral resources were processed at Tincan, Lagos and Onne ports between January and June 2022.

Findings from Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s data revealed a total of 876,775.60 metric tonnes with $495.38 million (N297.23 billion) free on board (FOB) and Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) value of N1.08 billion were processed by the Port Harcourt Area ll Cominmand, Onne Port.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, explained that the export figures were over 150 per cent increase in value compared to that of first half 2021. According to him, the 2022 export statistics was an improvement on the 2021 figures, which was a fallout of trade facilitation strategies.

He noted that in June 2021, the command processed 331,356.40 metric tonnes with Free on Board (FOB) value of $141.42 million (N84.85 billion) with NESS value of N260.15 million. He added that the service had brought to the knowledge of port users that there was a Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) approved by the Federal Government at Onne Port. According to him, DEW provides further opportunities for exporters to process and package their exports while enjoying the seamlessness of export cargo warehouse in Onne directly to vessels. He noted that due diligence by regulatory and government agencies functions, including Customs examination, would be conducted n the DEW facility. Mohammed described the DEW facility as a one stop shop put in place by the Federal Government to promote and encourage export trade, which the command had aligned with ahead of its full take off. Also, the Tincan Island Port recorded an outward throughput in export cargo of 138,245.50 metric tonnes, representing an increase by 73 per cent from 100,500 recorded in 2022.

The Customs Area Controller in charge of the TinCan Island Command, Comptroller Adekunle Oloyode, said: “With a Free on Board of N100. 45billion this represents an increase of 69 per cent from N66. 29billion recorded in the fiscal year of 2021.” The Customs Area Controller of Apapa Command, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf, explained that the command facilitated export of nonoil commodities with about 2.5 million metric tonnes above 540 metric tonnes recorded in the corresponding period of 2021. He said the Free on Board (FOB) value of the exported items, which included steel bars, agricultural and mineral products, also rose from $1.6 million in 2021 to $138 million in 2022.

Yusuf said: “The Federal Government’s policy and export incentive schemes have played vital roles in boosting export trade in Nigeria and we in Customs are making sure that export trade that is not under the prohibition list is being facilitated.” He explained that in 2021, the command recorded a boom in the export of non-oil commodities with about 110 per cent increase in tonnage above the figure of the year 2020. The comptroller added: “Statistics from the export unit shows that goods with a total tonnage of about 5.38 million were exported in the year 2021 as against 1. 3 million tonnes exported in 2020.”

