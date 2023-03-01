Export: Firm prioritises movement of cargoes to reduce extortion

As part of efforts to reduce extortion on the port access roads, Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) Limited, a company commissioned by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for electronic call up system, ETO, has given priority to trucks laden with export cargoes to access the ports.

The Managing Director of the company, Jama Onwubuariri, explained in Lagos that before now, export trucks were prone to extortion on the roads. He noted that the law enforcement agents, who were managing the roads, knew that the truckers were in a hurry to take perishable goods into the ports. According to him, there was a timeline to bring the goods to the ports, so that they would not damage or perish, saying that ships were also waiting to carry the cargoes to their destinations.

Onwubuariri said: “So, the export trucks usually become soft targets for the enforcement agents. We have processed 66,080 export bookings, but it is a moving target. Why I said it is a moving target is this, not all export cargoes come into the ports by road, some come in by barge. “If they come in by barge without being on trucks, then it is not captured on ETO because ETO deals only with trucks.

So, if an export cargo has been brought into the port through the badges without the trucks carrying them into the port, we will not have that statistics.” Under the electronics call up system, he said that immediately a truck had been identified as an export cargo, the system flags it as a priority access user, saying that the trucks were directed to Lilypond parks, where they would be sent to the port within two days.

The managing director stressed: “If a truck leaves Lilypond to go into the port, it may take up to 12 hours for it to be processed. If there is a space created where the truck has been serviced and exited from the port, the new trucks will go into it. That is why there is that 48 hours timeline.” Onwubuariri stressed that the system had recorded a massive improvement to what it used to be, noting that in the past truckers were waiting for between two and three weeks before they could access the port.

He stressed that this was the reason export cargoes were damaged before getting to their destinations. Also, Onwubuariri said that the company had processed 66,080 export bookings, explaining that some cargoes were coming into the port by barge. He said: “If they come in by barge without being on trucks, then it is not captured on ETO because ETO deals only with trucks. So, if an export cargo has been brought into the port through the badges without the trucks carrying them into the port, we will not have that statistics. “The ETO system pricing has not changed since we started. Some aspects of the pricing have been reduced since we started. Now the arrangement is that, if you go into a park that does not belong to you, you will pay the park owner because the person is providing you with a service. “So, you pay us for a service. If you have your park, you don’t need to use another person’s park. You don’t pay anything. You can move from there to what is called a pregate. The arrangement is that a private park that is owned by you with your trucks, and then your trucks wait there until you are invited to the pre-gate, so, when your truck moves from your park to another park, you pay for its use. “So, that cost is what has been agreed from 2020 and it has not changed. Even though our cost of operations has gone up since then, we kept the same price.”

