Export Grant: FG earmarks N375bn for 288 firms

The Federal Government has earmarked about N375 billion under Export Expansion Grant (EEG) for disbursement to 288 companies.

The money, which is awaiting President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval, had earlier been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Executive Director/CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, confirmed in an interview in Abuja that the fund was ready.

Asked to speak on EGG’s update, Yakusak said: “About N375 billion has been approved by the Federal Executive Council as Export Expansion Grant as I’m talking to you now.

“Two weeks ago, the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, wrote a letter to the president for approval to send the EGG to the National Assembly for approval. “Once the president approves, the EGG will be sent to the National Assembly for ratification,” he said.

EEG is initiated by the government to support active exporters expand their international businesses. It is a postshipment incentive designed to encourage Nigerian exporters to expand export volume, value and improve global competitiveness of Nigerian products.

This came as NEPC on Monday presented letters to four approved Domestic Export Warehouse Operators ( DEW) bringing the number of DEW operators to 13.

DEW is designed to provide best practices in storage, fast – track logistic solutions, efficient and seamless documentation process etc, all which geared towards ensure timely delivery of exportable products to importers and also a critical factors in complying with export orders.

Speaking at the ocassion, NEPC CEO said: “DEW initiative is expected to reduce the cost of doing business for MSMEs exporting companies, and further service as a one – stop transit facility terminal, where pre – shipment inspection, etc done in preparation for transportation and eventual shipment to export destination.

“This DEW will, therefore, provide a veritable platform where export related agencies and exporters will interface. This definitely will expedite the formulation of novel solutions to any challenge that could arise in the course of implementation.”

He said the Federal Government, through Presidential Enabling Business Environment (PEBEC) National Action Plan 7. 0, focusing on export reforms and ease of doing business, had issued series of directives to government agencies that will ensure operationalisation of DEW initiative.

Yakusak said the council and its partner agencies introduced novel idea of approving aggregation centres that will serve as feeders for DEWs. He described the centers as designated collection points where farmers, suppliers and merchants collectively deliver their agricultural produce and the exporter aggregate, sort, grade/standardise to required grades or size to meet required export order quantity before proceeding to the DEW.

