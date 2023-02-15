Export institute laments lack of flat bottom vessels

Chartered Institute of Export and Commodity Brokers of Nigeria (CIECOBON) has said that lack of flat-bottom vessels to transport cargoes to Apapa Port has rendered the use of Ikorodu Lighter Terminal (ILT), once designated for export, a dead on arrival decision.

The institute came into existence in 2015, following the National Assembly approval of the merger of the Institute of Export of Nigeria (IEON) and Commodity Brokers Association of Nigeria (CBAN). The President/Council Chairman of the institute, Dr. Ayobami Omotoso, appealed to the Federal Government during a visit to the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer and management of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Emmanuel Jime that government should establish an export-specific port to further encourage exports. Omotoso explained in a statement signed by the council’s Head, Public Relations Unit, Rakiya Dhikru-Yagboyaju, that one of the shipping lines operating in the sub-region had been providing open roof-top vessels for Ghanaian exporters of produce. He pleaded with NSC to discuss the possibility of extending such a service to Nigerian exporters because the reefer containers that should ordinarily be used were too expensive for many exporters. Responding, Jime assured that the alliance with that of CIECOBON would result in a partnership that would benefit the nation’s economy.

He commended the doggedness of CIECOBON in promoting export through advocacy and capacity building, saying that the body should keep forging ahead in its mission with patriotic zeal. Also, the executive secretary assured the chairman and his delegation that NSC would discuss the request for open rooftop vessels.

