Business

Export institute laments lack of flat bottom vessels

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Chartered Institute of Export and Commodity Brokers of Nigeria (CIECOBON) has said that lack of flat-bottom vessels to transport cargoes to Apapa Port has rendered the use of Ikorodu Lighter Terminal (ILT), once designated for export, a dead on arrival decision.

The institute came into existence in 2015, following the National Assembly approval of the merger of the Institute of Export of Nigeria (IEON) and Commodity Brokers Association of Nigeria (CBAN). The President/Council Chairman of the institute, Dr. Ayobami Omotoso, appealed to the Federal Government during a visit to the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer and management of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Emmanuel Jime that government should establish an export-specific port to further encourage exports. Omotoso explained in a statement signed by the council’s Head, Public Relations Unit, Rakiya Dhikru-Yagboyaju, that one of the shipping lines operating in the sub-region had been providing open roof-top vessels for Ghanaian exporters of produce. He pleaded with NSC to discuss the possibility of extending such a service to Nigerian exporters because the reefer containers that should ordinarily be used were too expensive for many exporters. Responding, Jime assured that the alliance with that of CIECOBON would result in a partnership that would benefit the nation’s economy.

He commended the doggedness of CIECOBON in promoting export through advocacy and capacity building, saying that the body should keep forging ahead in its mission with patriotic zeal. Also, the executive secretary assured the chairman and his delegation that NSC would discuss the request for open rooftop vessels.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

Subsea Cable: Google targets $10.1bn GDP boost for Nigeria

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Abolaji Adebayo

As its Equiano subsea internet cable landed in Nigeria yesterday, search engine giant, Google, and its partner, WIOCC, have assured that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would be increased by $10.1billion by 2025. The companies stated that the deployment of the internet cable would also create about 1.6million jobs in the next three years. […]
Business

…Registers UAC’s N45.00bn CP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In another remarkable achievement that continues to shape the world of corporate debt financing and attests to the unique and credible platform for the registration, listing, quotation and trading of debt securities provided by FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, FMDQ welcomed the registration of the UAC of Nigeria Plc’s N45.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on […]
Business

Stakeholders adopt biotechnology to combat post-COVID-19 hunger

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have unanimously adopted the use of biotechnology as critical modern tool to fight possible post-COVID-19 food insecurity and hunger in Nigeria. This came against the backdrop of several forecast of possible food shortage that may befall the country due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This was disclosed recently during a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica