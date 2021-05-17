Export: N3.18trn cargoes sail through Lagos port

DECLINE

Volume of cargoes handled at the seaports dropped by 1.8 million tonnes

A total of N3.18 trillion worth of cargoes were ferried out of the country in Q4’20 by ships through Lagos Port. The volume was over 90 per cent of the entire export valued at N3.78 trillion, which left the country’s seaports.

Some of the goods include cashew nuts, cocoa, soaps, textiles, noodles, sesame seeds, ginger, palm kernel, tiger nuts, hibiscus flower, zircon sand and other mineral resources. Findings revealed that 986 ships laden with 20.2 million tonnes of cargo called at the port during the period. Statistics by Foreign Trade Statistics (FTS) explained that the bulk of export transactions processed through Lagos Port was 93.9 per cent of total exports valued at N3.78 trillion, followed by Port Harcourt Port, which recorded N145.7 billion or 4.6 per cent, Tincan Island Port, N12.9 billion and Calabar Port, N844. 7 million.

On imports, FTI noted that water transport accounted for N5.3 trillion or 86 per cent of the value of total imports, while air transport accounted for goods valued at N788.6 billion or 13 per cent in Q4 of 2020.

It added that Tin Can Island Port accounted for N1.03 trillion or 17.4 per cent of goods ferried by ships, while Port-Harcourt handled N613.5 billion or 10.35 per cent, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, N89.15 billion: Warri Port, N72.44 billion and Port Harcourt I, N148.7 billion.

This year, data by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) revealed that at Lagos Port, NCS processed some export valued at N41.55 billion in Q1’21, which include soaps, textiles, noodles and agricultural products such as cashew nuts, hibiscus, sesame seeds and other mineral resources.

Also at Onne Port, NCC processed 207,749 metric tonnes of cargoes with free on board value of $70.84 million comprising cash crops.

However, data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) explained that the volume of cargoes handled at the seaports dropped to 78.4 million metric tonnes in 2020 from 80.2 million metric tonnes recorded in 2019, representing a decline of 2.24 per cent or 1.8 million tonnes.

It added that the ports recorded a decline in ship traffic, noting that total of 3,972 ships called in 2020 as against 4,251 in 2019.

The Authority attributed the drop to COVID-19 outbreak, which ravaged the global economy.

It said: “In year 2020, the nation’s busiest port, Apapa Port, received 632,148 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of container traffic compared to 668,672 TEUs received in 2019.

For the nation’s second busiest port, Tin Can Island Port, 650,365 TEUs of containers arrived at the port in 2020 compared to 820,942 TEUs of containers in 2019.

For Onne port, 266,109 TEUs of containers arrived in 2020 compared to 247,528 TEUs in 2019. In Rivers port, 91,971 TEUs of containers arrived in 2020

“At Calabar Port, 1,561TEUs of containers arrived in 2020 compared to 174 in 2019. Delta port suffered a dip in container traffic in 2020 with 1,224 TEUs compared to the 6,827 TEUs it recorded in 2019.

In total, the number of container traffic that came to Nigerian ports was 1,643,378 TEUs compared to the 1,815,163 TEUs received in 2019.” Also, the Authority explained that 1,127 ships called at Tin Can Port in 2020, while 1,311 vessels called in 2019.

It explained that all the ports received 3,972 ships with a Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 125.13million compared to the 4,251 ships that called in 2019 with a gross tonnage of 138.57million.

In terms of cargo throughput, it stressed that the authority had 78.4 million metric tonnes in 2020, while the nation recorded 80.2 million metric tonnes in 2019.

