Export: Naira depreciation at I&E window triggers uncertainty

The performance of naira at the Investors and Exporters foreign exchange window has sent uncertain signals to the export sector. Operators say starting from the farms where export goods are bought to the point of sending them out of the country, there is an air of unpredictability following the lack of stability in the FX market. Data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange, where forex is officially traded, showed that naira fell slightly against the United States dollar at the I&E window last week.

The I&E window is where exporters buy FX for their transactions at a rate slightly below the black market rate and slightly above the official forex rate. Naira reportedly closed at N410.00 at the trading session of the I&E window last Friday, representing N0.33 or 0.08 per cent devaluation from N409.67, the rate at which it closed at the Thursday session. The depreciation occurred as naira touched an intraday high of N394.00 and a low of N412.00, before closing at N410.00 on Friday.

The slight devaluation seen by the domestic currency became evident as turnover decreased by 52.72 per cent, with $46.43 million recorded as against the $98.20 million posted on Thursday. The local unit remained unchanged from the rate it traded at the unofficial market in the previous session on Thursday, according to data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos. According to the data, the currency closed at N485.00 on Friday, the same rate it exchanged with dollar since March 12.

This leaves the spread between the unofficial market and the I&E window exchange rate at N75.00, which translates to a gap of 15.46 per cent. A cashew exporter and the Publicity Secretary of National Cashew Association of Nigeria, Mr Sotonye Anga, told our correspondent last weekend that there was an air of unpredictability along the export value chain.

“One is uncertain what will happen next due to the unstable nature of the naira. “It also makes it very difficult to plan or draft pricing for the goods. One does not know what will happen the next day. “What we are doing is to wait and see.

We are not making solid projections. “The Central Bank of Nigeria will come up with a solution to the challenge. I am sure of that, because the bank has been managing the crisis in the FX market very well and professionally,” he said. As of last Sunday, dollar traded for N485 at the parallel market. Industry watchers had hoped that the CBN incentive scheme introduced some weeks back to encourage diaspora remittances would somehow boost supply of FX and consequently lead to appreciation in the value of naira.

For the past three weeks, banks have been giving out N5 per dollar to relatives of Nigerians based abroad who had remitted foreign currency back home. However, a professor in the University of Uyo and an economic researcher, Prof Emmanuel Onwioduokit, explained that the policy may take time to register the expected impact.

He said: “Dollar is a foreign currency and we have no control over it. “To be able to crash the dollar, we have to have it in abundance and what gave us that in the past was crude oil. “We all know what is happening in the crude oil market. It is no longer generating the amount of dollars it did in the past. “An alternative would be to get another product that can fetch us as much or more money than crude oil, but we have not got round to that yet.” Onwioduokit maintained that the remittances may not be substantial enough to cause a reduction in the value of the dollar.

