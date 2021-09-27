Export: SON reinforces commitment to end product rejection

…says 9 entities being prosecuted

Following the frequent rejection of some locally produced goods by foreign countries in the course of export, the management of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has reafirmed its commitment to assisting manufacturers in the Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) cadre to ensure an end to the ugly development.

He made the declaration amid revelation that nine entities including organisations and individuals were being prosecuted for offences bordering on substandard product distribution and marketing.

Disclosing this over the weekend in Lagos, the Director-General of the organisation, Farouk Salim, said apart from ensuring that substandard products are eliminated from the country, it was also the responsibility of the organisation to assist the 14 million SMEs ensure there products are accepted when exported.

According to him, “the only way to ensure other countries do not send our products back is to help them standardise it.

“We advise Nigerian exporters to seek advice from SON before attempting to export any product to avoid rejection in foreign markets. “We are collaborating on how to process, package and market products.”

He said the agency was also collaborating with state governors in this regard as well as seeking assistance in the area of facilities for enhanced service delivery nationwide.

Reaffirming the fact that there were more standard products in the market than bad ones, unlike in the past, he said it was the responsibility of SON to take counterfeiters out of business, adding that the potential in Nigeria for industries was limitless.

He noted that with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), SON was training its people on ISO 120400 to prepare them for the tasks ahead as well as on ISO 27001 for information and data security management systems.

He said, to this end, any IT company being registered in the country will be certified by the organisation in addition to getting their staff trained in the management system.

“We know that sustainability costs money, but we must do what we can to protect ourselves and the environment,” he noted.

Speaking on the prevalence of substandard products in Nigerian markets, allegedly from Asia, Salim said SON was currently conducting a market survey to assess the level of such poor quality products to ascertain the nature, type and origin of imports.

He agreed that raiding markets was not the best way to check the influx of substandard products, adding that this would have been effectively checked if SON were to be at the ports to catch them at the point of entry before they are circulated in the markets, when it becomes more hazardous.

Despite this challenge, he said SON was strengthening its

inter-agency collaboration to check substandard products and faking, particularly with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) due to the health implications.

Salim, however, said it was beyond the agency’s jurisdiction to do anything on product return policy, saying that this was an issue for government to government based on bilateral relations and agreements with the countries where the products are being imported from.

Regardless, he said the agency was in the process of reviewing the existing SON Act 2015, with a view to strengthening its power and increasing the penalties for some offences.

It also plans to bring back identification marks to enable consumers to check for quality assurance in a more sustainable way, as opposed to current practice where you buy the product and scratch and text the numbers to a short code for confirmation, he added.

To check carbon emissions in line with global concerns on climate change, the director-general said it was collaborating with other relevant agencies on emission standardisation, adding that the agency was already encouraging importers and manufacturers of generators to prioritise low carbon emissions technology based on existing production standards.

To confirm his commitment in that regard, he said the agency was also leading by example through its eco-friendly operations, particularly in its rehabilitated or newer offices, which are powered by solar energy.

In particular, he revealed that the SON Maiduguri office and the appliances were completely powered by solar due to the security challenges, which affected electricity supply from the national grid. He also reassured that the organisation was working toward reducing emissions from combustion engines, especially vehicles.

“Every vehicle should be tested yearly for emissions as is being done in the developed countries. We know that sustainability costs money, but we must do what we can to protect ourselves and the environment,” he noted.

As regards sustainable supply chain, Salim said SON already signed a Memorandum of Understanding for quality assurance with the Agricultural Produce Sellers Association of Nigeria (APSAN) in five states to standardise agricultural produce for exports to check rejection of Nigerian products at the international markets.

